ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

New Accuracy in Media Award For Depiction of Migraine and Headache Disorders in Film and TV

by Globe Newswire
March 8, 2022 12:52 PM | 1 min read

Chicago, IL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Headache Foundation (NHF) announced a new annual award, the Ellen Aubry Memorial Award, to recognize the accurate depiction of headache and migraine disorders in film and television.

"NHF recognizes the immense impact that film and television have on educating and informing viewers on the challenges of life," said Tom Dabertin, CEO/Executive Director of NHF. "One of the most disruptive and impactful disorders, which affects more than 52 million adults in the United States is migraine and chronic headache. The NHF is pleased to announce the establishment of an annual award to recognize films, documentary/news, and television projects that depict an accurate portrayal of migraine and headache disorders and help to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with them." 

Dabertin said the National Headache Foundation is naming this new award for the late Ellen Aubry of California. He said Ms. Aubry experienced serious headache and migraine disorders most of her life, and this award helps to capture her loving family's request that her memory helps others.

Nominations are now being accepted and can be submitted by both viewers and producers for consideration until August 15, 2022. The winners will be recognized at the NHF's 36th Annual Gala on October 8, 2022, in Chicago, Ill.

Ellen Aubry Memorial Award nominations should be submitted here: https://headaches.org/2022/02/16/aubryaward/

Attachment 


Linda Summerfield
National Headache Foundation
3122742674
lsummerfield@headaches.org

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arts & EntertainmentlifestyleHealth CarePress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.