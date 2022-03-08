New Accuracy in Media Award For Depiction of Migraine and Headache Disorders in Film and TV

Chicago, IL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Headache Foundation (NHF) announced a new annual award, the Ellen Aubry Memorial Award, to recognize the accurate depiction of headache and migraine disorders in film and television.
"NHF recognizes the immense impact that film and television have on educating and informing viewers on the challenges of life," said Tom Dabertin, CEO/Executive Director of NHF. "One of the most disruptive and impactful disorders, which affects more than 52 million adults in the United States is migraine and chronic headache. The NHF is pleased to announce the establishment of an annual award to recognize films, documentary/news, and television projects that depict an accurate portrayal of migraine and headache disorders and help to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with them."
Dabertin said the National Headache Foundation is naming this new award for the late Ellen Aubry of California. He said Ms. Aubry experienced serious headache and migraine disorders most of her life, and this award helps to capture her loving family's request that her memory helps others.
Nominations are now being accepted and can be submitted by both viewers and producers for consideration until August 15, 2022. The winners will be recognized at the NHF's 36th Annual Gala on October 8, 2022, in Chicago, Ill.
Ellen Aubry Memorial Award nominations should be submitted here: https://headaches.org/2022/02/16/aubryaward/
Linda Summerfield National Headache Foundation 3122742674 lsummerfield@headaches.org
