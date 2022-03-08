Adaptimmune to Report Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on Monday, March 14, 2022

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP, a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report financial results and provide business updates for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, before the US markets open on Monday, March 14, 2022. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. GMT) that same day (details below).
The press release and the live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune's corporate website at www.adaptimmune.com. A live webcast of the conference call and replay can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3utRMny.
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (833) 652-5917 (U.S. or Canada) or +1 (430) 775-1624 (International). After placing the call, please ask to be joined into the Adaptimmune conference call and provide the confirmation code (1343635).
About Adaptimmune
Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR® (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
