Parker's Ongoing Transformation Enables Sustainable Growth, New 5-Year Targets Announced at Investor Meeting Indicate Promising Future

Acquisitions Re-shape Portfolio and Build a More Resilient Business

Performance Through Cycles Strengthened by the Win Strategy

Well-Positioned to Capitalize on Secular Trends Driving Sustained Organic Growth

New Targets Reflect Increased Organic Sales, Strong Margin Expansion, Continued EPS Growth

CLEVELAND, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation PH, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today hosted a virtual investor meeting where the leadership team presented an update on the company's ongoing transformation by implementing the Win Strategy 3.0™, reviewed key secular growth trends that are expected to accelerate organic sales growth, and announced new financial performance targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027. The Win Strategy 3.0 is the Parker business system and establishes goals for engaged people, premier customer experience, profitable growth and financial performance.



"The completed acquisitions of CLARCOR, LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming along with the pending acquisition of Meggitt plc continue to transform Parker," said Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO. "This has resulted in our portfolio becoming more balanced toward higher growth, longer cycle, higher margin businesses. These portfolio changes, combined with continued implementation of the Win Strategy 3.0 across our operations and the engagement of our team members, have contributed to an acceleration of Parker's financial performance. We continue to see opportunities to take our performance to even higher levels, leading us to commit to new five-year financial targets."

The investor meeting included a strategic overview of Parker's promising future by Mr. Williams, a review of secular growth trends by Lee Banks, Vice Chairman and President and Jenny Parmentier, Chief Operating Officer, and a financial review by Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. A replay of the presentations is available at www.phstock.com

The company noted the following significant highlights from the presentations:

The company credits its highly engaged global team with building an ownership culture where team members can directly contribute to improved performance using high performance teams to drive improvements in areas such as safety, quality, lean and Kaizen.

Parker continues to drive a strategic portfolio transformation through acquisitions which is greatly increasing its exposure to longer cycle markets and allows for more resilient financial performance.

Approximately two-thirds of Parker's portfolio can be applied to clean technologies, positioning the company to benefit from secular growth trends such as the aerospace market recovery, digitization, electrification, and clean technologies.

The company announced new five-year targets through fiscal year 2027 that include: Organic sales growth targeted to be in the range of 4-6% compound annual growth Adjusted segment operating margin of 25% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% Free cash flow margin of 16% A greater than 10% compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share.





Williams added, "The actions we are taking are building a stronger, more sustainable company. While we have delivered outstanding performance and reached our previously announced five-year targets early, our new targets indicate we have many more opportunities to improve. We have a very promising future ahead as we take Parker's performance to the next level and drive significant shareholder value."

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information related to our new five-year targets for fiscal year 2027 including (a) organic sales growth; (b) adjusted total segment operating margin; (c) adjusted EBITDA margin; (d) free cash flow margin; and (e) adjusted forecasted earnings per share growth. These measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in such measures on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's results period to period. Because the presented measures refer to our new five-year targets for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2027, reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort.

