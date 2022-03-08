Combine Harvester Market Report 2022-2030: Global Industry Trends, Size, Segmentation, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Agricultural Harvesters - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Agricultural Harvester Market Size

In 2021, the global agricultural harvester market increased by X% to $X, rising for the fifth year in a row after two years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being recorded in certain years. As a result, consumption reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Agricultural Harvester Production

In value terms, agricultural harvester production reduced to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2016 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global production peaked at $X in 2019, and then contracted slightly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Agricultural Harvester Exports

Exports

In 2021, approx. X units of agricultural harvesters were exported worldwide; with an increase of X% against the previous year. Overall, total exports indicated a perceptible expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at X units in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, agricultural harvester exports declined slightly to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In value terms, Germany ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Belgium ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by China, Italy, Thailand, Poland, Brazil, France, Belarus, the UK, Russia and Turkey, which together accounted for a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average agricultural harvester export price stood at $X per unit in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per unit. from 2019 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a lower figure. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Thailand, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Agricultural Harvester Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of agricultural harvesters increased by X% to X units, rising for the fifth year in a row after two years of decline. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. As a result, imports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, agricultural harvester imports reached $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In value terms, Canada ($X), France ($X) and the U.S. ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising X% of global imports. These countries were followed by China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Venezuela, India, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic, which together accounted for a further X in terms of the main importing countries, India saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average agricultural harvester import price amounted to $X per unit, reducing by -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price continues to indicate a slight decrease. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per unit in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

John Deere, Case, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, Claas, Rostselmash, Shaktiman Agro, Kartar Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd, DASMESH Mechanical Works Private Limited., Massey Ferguson, AGCO, Balkar, PREET, Sonalika Samrat, Ada Manufacturing Corporation, TAFE, Gagan Agricultural harvesters, Jiangxi Yongji Agricultural Machinery Co., Huzhou Star Machine Manufacture Co., Shandong Aidi M&E Technology Co.

Product coverage

Combine harvester-threshers

Agricultural threshing machinery (excluding combine harvester-threshers)

Forage harvesters (excluding self-propelled)

Forage harvesters, self-propelled

Harvesting machines (excluding combine harvester threshers, root or tuber harvesting machines, forage harvesters)

