Talonvest Negotiates $41M Construction Loan for San Gabriel Development

IRVINE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc. and longtime client 1784 Capital Holdings have successfully structured a $41,350,000 construction loan for the development of a 133,775 net rentable square foot, Class A, state-of-the-art self-storage property in San Gabriel, CA. When complete, the six-story with basement facility will include 1,500 climate-controlled units in an infill Greater Los Angeles area location. The property benefits from excellent visibility and easy access on a primary arterial roadway connecting the I-10 and I-210 Freeways. Additionally, the surrounding dense residential developments and retail destinations within a high-demand, underserved, storage market bode well for the success of this development.
A San Francisco-based private credit firm won the Talonvest orchestrated lender competition and provided a non-recourse, 75% loan-to-cost, three-year construction loan with a one-year extension option. Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Capital Holdings commented, "Talonvest negotiated another excellent loan for us. Their capital market expertise is evidenced by the outstanding results they keep delivering." The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment were Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Erich Pryor, David DiRienzo, and Thalia Tovar.
About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that providing advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to structure superior capital solutions for its clients.
|Contact:
|Savannah Baron
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.679.5698
sbaron@talonvest.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=274af1d5-33ea-4773-a09f-142beffe0267&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.