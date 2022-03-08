HII announces Labor Contract Agreement with United Steelworkers at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII HII was notified today that United Steelworker members at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division voted in favor of a new labor contract. The new contract took effect Monday and will run through Feb. 7, 2027.
"We worked diligently with our union partners to reach a fair agreement, and are pleased that the new contract continues to provide the pay and benefits that our union employees expect," said Susan Jacobs Newport News' vice president of human resources and administration. "This offer maintains our competitiveness in the shipbuilding industry and our flexibility to respond to our Navy customer's needs. I applaud the efforts of all those involved in reaching this agreement and am pleased we continued our Navy shipbuilding requirements throughout the process."
Details of the contract are available at: https://nns.huntingtoningalls.com/laborupdates.
HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:
Contact:
Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086
