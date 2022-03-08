The Abrasives Market Is Expected To Reach $56 Billion By 2026, With The Rise Of Electric Vehicles As Per The Business Research Company's Abrasives Market Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the abrasives market, the growing electrical vehicle (EV) industry is expected to propel the growth of the abrasives market. An electric vehicle is one that uses an electric motor and is charged at electric stations rather than an internal combustion engine. This upswing is coupled with the compelling need to populate the huge worldwide road network with EV charging stations, as the meteoric rise of the electric car shows every indication of lasting far into the future. As a result, demand for stainless steel (and the abrasives needed to finish it) to provide numerous electric vehicles charging stations is expected to grow for years. In almost all circumstances, stainless steel will need at least one abrasive treatment to finish it before it can be used in any significant fashion in the real world. Every stainless-steel weld, for example, necessitates some degree of grinding and polishing. According to "Power Technology", EV sales have surged, with increases in all three major car markets: China, the United States, and Europe. In the first half of 2021, sales increased by 160 percent year on year to 2.6 million vehicles, accounting for 26 percent of new vehicle sales worldwide. Therefore, a rise in the electric vehicle industry is driving the growth of abrasives.



The global abrasives market size is expected to grow from $36.65 billion in 2021 to $39.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%. The abrasives industry growth is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $56.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.43%.

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the abrasives market. Companies manufacturing abrasives are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in October 2020, Bosch, a German multinational engineering and technology company headquartered in Gerlingen, Germany, partnered with Behr Bircher BBC AG, a Swiss-based company that manufactures and assembles precision parts for various industries, and reached an agreement to purchase 40% of shares in Sia Abrasives Holding AG for a deal amount of $110 million dollars. This collaboration allows Bosch's power tool division to expand its surface technology efforts and expand its existing abrasive product offering. Also, in March 2020, Marco Group International, a US-based company that manufactures abrasives, coating equipment, and engineered systems, partnered with APE Companies, a US-based company that produces abrasives and safety products for various industrial contractors. This cooperation allows both companies to become top North American distributors of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products, with retail stores present in 24 locations across the United States and Canada. This partnership is a significant step forward for both organizations as it will enable the merged company to better serve its clients by providing more locations and a wider range of products.

According to TBRC's abrasives market share analysis, the major players that constitute the market are Robert Bosch GMBH, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, Tyrolit Group, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. LTD, Deerfos Co. Ltd, Carborundum Universal Limited, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake Co. Ltd, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Sia Abrasives Industries AG, Jason Incorporated, and Schaffner Manufacturing Company Inc.

The global abrasives market is segmented by raw material into natural, synthetic; by type into bonded abrasives, coated abrasives, super precision abrasives, super construction abrasives; by form into block form, powdered form; by application into grinding, cutting, polishing, drilling, finishing, others; by end-user into automotive, machinery, aerospace, electrical and electronics, construction, furniture.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the abrasives market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the abrasives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

