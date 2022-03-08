 Skip to main content

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Globe Newswire  
March 08, 2022 11:21am   Comments
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

 

March 8, 2022

 

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van Beurden March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 113,445
Jessica Uhl March 3, 2022 SHEL ADS (NYSE) 29,134
Harry Brekelmans March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 32,059
Ronan Cassidy March 3, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 27,446
Donny Ching March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 23,899
Ed Daniels March 3, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 13,139
Wael Sawan March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 27,396
Huibert Vigeveno March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 13,115
Zoe Yujnovich March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 13,115

 

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

 

ENQUIRIES

 

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 113,445
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

113,445

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Uhl
Last Name(s) Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification Code US7802593050
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price NIL
Volume 29,134
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

29,134

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 32,059
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

32,059

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 27,446
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

27,446

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 23,899
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

23,899

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ed
Last Name(s) Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 13,139
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

13,139

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 27,396
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

27,396

NIL

N/A

 
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 13,115
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

13,115

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 13,115
Total N/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		  

13,115

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



