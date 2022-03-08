Software Defined Data Center Market to Rise to USD 169.99 Billion by 2028; Rising Cloud Adoption to Create Enormous Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide Software Defined Data Center Market size stood at USD 32.73 billion in 2020. The market valuation is anticipated to rise from USD 39.38 billion in 2021 to USD 169.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 23.2% during the projected duration. Increasing digitalization and adoption of cloud technology are major factors driving the market forward. Widespread adoption of work-from-home, remote learning, telemedicine, and other digital technologies will spur market demand, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled "Software Defined Data Center Market, 2021-2028".

Software defined data center (SDDC) technology is experiencing massive demand due to the rise in internet usage and continuous digitization. Expanding use of the cloud and the introduction of new technologies such as IoT and 5G are creating a favorable environment for market expansion. SDDCs are evolving and becoming more advanced to address the growing need to improve infrastructure durability and service uptime. The vast majority of enterprises are choosing the technology for the storage of critical corporate information.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/software-defined-data-center-market-106399

Companies Operating in Software Defined Data Center Market Report:

VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Nutanix (California, U.S.)

GreenPages, Inc. (Maine, U.S.)

Dell Technologies (Texas, U.S.)

Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Texas, U.S.)

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Tokyo, Japan)

NetApp (California, U.S.)

Software Defined Data Center Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 169.99 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 32.73 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, By type, Deployment, Industry Growth Drivers Decreasing Hardware Costs to Promote SDDC Adoption Worldwide Presence of Leading Cloud Players makes North America a Lucrative Market





Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/software-defined-data-center-market-106399

COVID-19 Impact

Shift towards Remote Operations amid Pandemic to Unlock Lucrative Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced software defined data center market growth between 2020 and 2021. With rising data volumes and widespread adoption of multi-cloud plans, SDDS is fast becoming a must-have among businesses. The rise in work-from-home practices amid the pandemic has caused a surge in cloud adoption, augmenting the market growth significantly.

The usage of VPN for videoconferencing and other work-from-home practices has led to a considerable rise in internet traffic. These factors are likely to create favorable opportunities for SDDC adoption.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/software-defined-data-center-market-106399

Market Segments

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.

By type, the market is divided into software defined networking, software defined compute, software defined storage, and others.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

In terms of industry, the market is broken down into IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and others.

Geographically, the market is split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Decreasing Hardware Costs to Promote SDDC Adoption Worldwide

Hardware cost reduction is playing a prominent role in driving software defined data center market growth worldwide. SDDCs allow companies to acquire vendor-specific skills and handle physical machine upgrades without the need to purchase hardware. Technology adoption is also increasing to ensure better management and control of both hardware and software.

A white paper published by Computer World states that around 13% of servers purchased in the near future would be used to handle machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics.

While SDDC adoption is on the rise, the lack of acceptance of virtualization standards across the globe could hamper the market growth to some extent.

Quick Buy - Software Defined Data Center Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106399

Regional Insights

Presence of Leading Cloud Players makes North America a Lucrative Market

North America is slated to dominate software defined data center market share over 2021-2028. The regional trends are influenced by the presence of major players such as Cisco Systems, VMware, Inc., and Inc., IBM Corporation who are focusing on introducing new solutions.

The market in the Asia Pacific will be driven by the rapid growth in the IT & telecom sector. Rising industrialization and urbanization are augmenting the need for increased power, improved resources, and responsibility in IT management.

Meanwhile, the European market will expand on account of favorable data security and privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that encourages enterprises to build advanced data center infrastructure.

Industry Development

February 2021: CBRE Data Center Solutions partnered with Virtual Power System to expand software defined power services to data center clients across the world.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Software Defined Data Center Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Global Software Defined Data Center Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

Key Findings By Component (USD)

Solution Services By Type (USD)

Software Defined Compute Software Defined Networking Software Defined Storage Others (Software Defined Management, Security, etc.) By Deployment (USD)

Public Private Hybrid By Industry (USD)

IT & Telecom Government Healthcare Manufacturing BFSI Retail Others (Education, Automotive, etc.) By Region (USD)

North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Software Defined Data Center Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

Key Findings By Component (USD)

Solution Services By Type (USD)

Software Defined Compute Software Defined Networking Software Defined Storage Others (Software Defined Management, Security, etc.) By Deployment (USD)

Public Private Hybrid By Industry (USD)

IT & Telecom Government Healthcare Manufacturing BFSI Retail Others (Education, Automotive, etc.) By Country (USD)

U.S. (By Type) Canada (By Type)

Latin America Software Defined Data Center Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

Key Findings By Component (USD)

Solution Services By Type (USD)

Software Defined Compute Software Defined Networking Software Defined Storage Others (Software Defined Management, Security, etc.) By Deployment (USD)

Public Private Hybrid By Industry (USD)

IT & Telecom Government Healthcare Manufacturing BFSI Retail Others (Education, Automotive, etc.) By Country (USD)

Brazil (By Type) Mexico (By Type) Rest of Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/software-defined-data-center-market-106399

Have a Look at Related Research:

Workforce Management Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (LCD based and E-paper based), By Technology (Vendor Facing Technology and Consumer Facing Technology), By End-use Industry (Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Non-food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Network Attached Storage Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (High-end/Enterprise, Midmarket, and Low-end), By Storage Solution (Scale-up NAS, and Scale-out NAS), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecomm, Automotive, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Geospatial Analytics Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Disaster Management and Risk Reduction, Public Safety and Medicine Delivery, Surveying, Climate Change Adaptation, and Others), By End-User (Defense and Internal Security, Retail & Logistics, Government, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Urban Development, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Workforce Analytics Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Component (Solutions & services), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd



