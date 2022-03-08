Mobile Device Management Market to Register a CAGR of CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period; Increasing Government Initiatives to Reduce Carbon-Intensive Fuels, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Device Management Market size was USD 3.10 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 3.88 billion in 2021 to USD 17.64 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. Extensive adoption of mobile-related software and bring your own device (BYOD) is expected to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Mobile Device Management Market, 2021-2028."

Mobile device management is responsible for app, security, and enterprise mobility management. The extensive adoption of mobile-related software from several sectors is expected to bolster product adoption. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices and rapid digitization is expected to fuel the product demand. Moreover, the rising adoption of BYOD is expected to boost product adoption. These factors may propel market development in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-device-management-market-106381

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

• VMware Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Zoho Corporation (India)

• Soti Inc. (Canada)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• Blackberry Limited (Canada)

• SAP SE (Germany)

COVID-19 Impact

Rapid Digitization and Smart Device Adoption to Bolster Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to rapid digitization and smart device adoption. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients led to the adoption of work-from-home culture, thereby increasing smartphone adoption. This factor increases the adoption of the management software. Moreover, rising demand for software from the healthcare sector is expected to foster industry development during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mobile-device-management-market-106381

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 24.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 17.64 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 3.10 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Component, development, End user, and Region Growth Drivers



Rising Adoption of Mobility Culture Among Organizations to Aid Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges



High Implementation Cost for MDM Solution in SMEs and Security Issues to Restrict Market Growth

Segments

Component, Development, End-User, and Region are studied

By component, the market is segmented into software and services. As per development, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise and cloud. Based on end-user, it is classified into retail, healthcare, government, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobile-device-management-market-106381

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Management Solutions from Corporate and Academic Sectors to Fuel Growth

The rising adoption of personal devices and advanced functionality is expected to boost the adoption of mobile device management. Rising smartphone and tablet sales are expected to foster the adoption of effective management solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of mobility culture from the corporate and academic sectors is predicted to boost sales. Further, improved content and data security is expected to boost the adoption of the product from corporate firms. The software enables IT, professionals, to manage kiosk devices, tablets, smartphones, and Chromebooks from one platform. These factors may drive the mobile device management market growth.

However, security issues and substantial investment costs for MDM solutions in SMEs may hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Multinational Companies to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global mobile device management market share as several multinational companies are expected to boost the software adoption. The market in North America stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a large portion of the market share in the coming years. Further, the upgrade of mobile IT infrastructures by major players is expected to propel the market development.

In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization and increasing mobile device adoption are expected to boost mobile device management solutions. This factor may bolster market development in the region.

In Europe, increasing data security concerns and rising awareness regarding mobility solutions adoption may fuel the adoption of the product. Furthermore, companies' rapid adoption of mobility solutions may propel the industry.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mobile-device-management-market-106381

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Update Recently Launched Devices to Boost Sales

Prominent companies operating in the market announce new updates to boost device performance and increase sales. For example, Tessco Technologies, Inc. updated its latest lifecycle management platform in December 2021. This update shall allow end-to-end alerting, administration, and monitoring in multi-vendor networks. It will allow consumers to introduce and access novel services by remote device monitoring. This development may enable companies to boost sales and improve annual revenues. Further, the adoption of research & development may enable manufacturers to provide better products and improve brand image.

Industry Development

August 2021: Pax8 partnered with Addigy to offer mobile device management solutions for Apple devices. Unified Endpoint management and enterprise mobility platform can be performed using a single interface using the management solution.

Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Mobile Device Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Mobile Device Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

Key Findings By Component (USD)

Software Services By Deployment (USD)

Cloud On-premise By End-user(USD)

BFSI IT & Telecom Government Healthcare Retail Others (Transportation, Education, etc) By Region (USD)

North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Mobile Device Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

Key Findings By Component (USD)

Software Services By Deployment (USD)

Cloud On-premise By End-user(USD)

BFSI IT & Telecom Government Healthcare Retail Others (Transportation, Education, etc.) By Country (USD)

United States By Component Canada By Component Mexico By Component

Latin America Mobile Device Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

Key Findings By Component (USD)

Software Services By Deployment (USD)

Cloud On-premise By End-user(USD)

BFSI IT & Telecom Government Healthcare Retail Others (Transportation, Education, etc) By Country (USD)

Brazil By Component Argentina By Component Rest of Latin America



Toc Continued….

Quick Buy – Mobile Device Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106381

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld and Fixed/Mounted), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Product (Thermal Camera, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Module), By Wavelength (Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)), By Application (Border Surveillance, Vehicle Targeting, C-UAS), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), By Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), By Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Insurance Type (Standalone and Tailored), By Coverage Type (First-Party, Liability Coverage) By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



