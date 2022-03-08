Vietnam Road Freight Market Outlook to 2025 - Rapid Growth of Manufacturing Industry and Developing Logistics Infrastructure to Drive the Road Freight Market in Vietnam: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Volume of Freight carried by Road is expected to increase as major manufacturing industries shifting towards Vietnam

- Entry of international road freight players into the Vietnamese market is expected to drive the demand further with the introduction of technological advanced fleet in the country

- The growth in internet retail market is propelling the logistics market at present and same trend is projected to be monitored over the next couple of years.

Vietnam's Elevating Economy: Vietnam's growing economy is supporting the Road Freight industry in Vietnam. The Government of Vietnam has allowed 100% FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in its Logistics sector. Along with it, Vietnam has been increasing the no. of free trade agreements with ASEAN countries like Cambodia, Laos, China, and Singapore among others. The development of infrastructure has been a major driver for the Vietnam's road freight transport market. Vietnam's boosting economy has been attracting major players from around the world to strengthen its potential to become one of the leading e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.

Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the road freight service providers are focusing more on product innovation and addition of latest technologies. Digitization is helping address challenges in Vietnam's road freight system. Technological solutions, such as GPS, Intelligent Transportation System, increase access to real time tracking information and optimizing the travel routes and freight arrival times.

Logistics Demand to Rise: Vietnam has expanded to become a leading manufacturing hotspot in SE Asia owing to high availability of labor and low labor costs. In the past 20 years the land allotted to Industrial parks have increased from 330 to more than 80,000 hectares. Vietnam imports majority of the raw material and exports the manufactured products increasing the demand for Logistics over the years.

The report titled " Vietnam Road Freight Market Outlook to 2025 " by Ken Research suggested that the logistics market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Increased Trade and Technological advancements in the fleet are driving the ambient container truck market in Vietnam. The Road Freight revenue in Vietnam is expected to grow over the next few years owing to the increasing industries and trade parks in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-

Logistics Market

By Freight Volume

By Transport Sector

By Transportation

By Enterprise Ownership

Road Freight Market

By Freight Volume

Fleet Characteristics

Key Target Audience:-

Manufacturing Industry

FMCG Industry

Food Processing Industry

Agriculture industry

Food Packaging industry

Transporatation industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Electrical Industry

Automobile Industry

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2019P

2015-2019P Forecast Period: 2020F–2025F

Companies Covered:-

Road Freight Industry

Viettel Logistics

SNP – Saigon New Port

MP Logistics

Indo Trans Limited

DB Schenker

Transimex Corp.

Bollore Logistics

VinaFreight International

U&I Logistics

Gemadept Corp.

Nguyen Ngoc

Bee Logistics

VinaTrans

TCI Logistics

Minh Chau JSC

Interlink

End User:-

Trung Nguyen

Unilever

Samsung

Viettel

Sapporo Breweries

Yakult Honsha

PetroVietnam

CocaCola

TOTAL

Nestle

VinaMilk

Masan Holdings

Suntory Pepsico

Sabeco Brewery

Procter & Gambler

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Vietnam Logistics Market Introduction

Vietnam Logistics Market Size, 2015-2019P

Vietnam Logistics Market Segmentation, 2015-2019P (Revenue, Freight Volume, Transport Sector, Transportation, Enterprise Ownership)

Detailed Analysis on Road Freight Market ( Revenue, Freight Volumes, Fleet Characteristics, End User Analysis, Supply EcoSystem, Cost Component, Demand Analysis)

Major Challenges in Vietnam Road Freight Market

Regulatory Landscape in Vietnam Logistics Market

Target End Users(Analysis on Top 15 FMCG companies)

Comparative Landscape in Vietnam Road Freight Market

Vietnam Road Freight Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020F-2025F (Revenue, Freight Volumes, Future Innovations)

Impact of Covid-19 on Road Freight Industry

Vietnam Logistics Market

Vietnam Ambient Container Truck Market

Vietnam Road Freight Market

Logistics in Vietnam

Road Transportation in Vietnam

Container Trucks in Vietnam

Road Transport Revenue in Vietnam

Volume of Road Transport in Vietnam

Challenges in Road Freight in Vietnam

Future of Vietnam Logistics Market

Future of Vietnam Ambient Container Truck Market

Future of Vietnam Road Freight Market

Growth of Vietnam Road Freight Market

Impact of Covid-19 on Road Freight in Vietnam

Impact of Covid-19 on Logistics in Vietnam

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:

Vietnam Road Freight Marke t

Related Reports:-

India Road Freight Market Outlook to 2024 – Driven by BS VI Norms, revision in Existing Axle Norms by the Government and Technological Advancements

The report covers various aspects including the current logistics scenario in India, its components viz, freight transportation, warehousing, CEP and VAS. The report specially focuses on Road freight market highlighting its issues and challenges, major growth drivers, investment in infrastructure, tech disruptions and innovations, and competition benchmarking.

Turkey Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Domestic and International Freight Forwarding Throughput, Revenue & Flow Corridor (Road Freight and Pipelines, Sea, Air and Rail Freight), By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage), By 3PL, Courier Express & Parcel, Domestic and Cross Border E-commerce Logistics

Turkey logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growth in the automotive exports coupled with rising e-commerce sector was witnessed to drive the Turkey logistics market. The country also has a robust manufacturing sector that contributes to almost 25% of the country's GDP and provides the boost to the logistics industry in Turkey.

Philippines Road Freight Market Outlook to 2024 – Driven by Government Spending on Road Infrastructure and Technological Advancements

Philippines Logistics Sector has witnessed a robust CAGR with the highest share to freight forwarding Market followed by Warehousing, Courier parcel, and Express market, and VAS Market. Sea and Road are dominant modes of transportation with road transportation only possible domestically due to its Archipelago location.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249





