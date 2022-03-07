Roth Capital Partners to Host 34th Annual Conference as In-Person Event March 13-15, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners ("Roth"), www.roth.com , will host its 34th Annual Conference on March 13-15, 2022, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, Calif.

Roth is committed to taking the necessary precautions to provide all attendees with a safe experience. This flagship three-day conference will be in compliance with relevant state (CA), local, and hotel COVID 19 protocols in effect at the time of the event.

The annual Roth conference offers companies an extraordinary platform for relationship building with both existing and prospective institutional and private investors. Well known for its in-person experiences, Roth is focused on restoring valuable face-to-face connections and meaningful interactions after temporarily transitioning to a virtual-only event the past two years.

This year's conference will feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment.

Feedback from companies and investors at previous conferences indicates that participants get more value from 1-on-1 meetings managed by Roth and casual interaction than the standalone presentation format often seen at other investor conferences. To allow for even more meetings to take place over the two-day period, Roth is reducing the number of company presentations. Of course, the highly praised panel presentations and fireside chats with Roth's research analysts will continue to be a significant part of the agenda. The conference will also feature two "New Issue Tracks" featuring presentations from 60 companies that have gone public during the past two years via Initial Public Offering or merger with a SPAC, with many presenting their companies to investors on a live basis for the first time. These 25-minute presentations will be in two adjoining rooms on the first floor of the hotel, allowing investors to learn about new opportunities in an efficient manner.

"Our conferences have always been relationship-driven, enabling emerging growth companies from a broad range of industries to meet and interact with interested investors," said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. "After meeting virtually for the last two years, we're delighted to welcome our participating small and mid-cap companies and our attending institutional investors back to our annual conference to meet each other face-to-face on personal and business levels."

Sunday, March 13, attendees are invited to join any of the scheduled athletic activities, which will benefit CAF - Challenged Athletes Foundation , a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Athletic activities this year will include:

Roth Ride - a fully supported 40-mile out and back scenic group bike ride along the California coastline led by local ride experts. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Roth ride.

Roth Surf Session – options available for all experience levels. Surf alongside World Para Surf Champion Liv Stone and expert local guides or catch a wave on your own.

Roth Outdoor Cycle - a workout like no other alongside CAF Athlete Zion Clark , with a fun and challenging CycleBarn Cycle session on the beautiful Pacific Lawn at The Ritz-Carlton.

Roth Yoga - a powerful yoga class hosted by YogaSix.

Roth Tennis - play in a round-robin doubles tennis draw.

The funds raised through the CAF and Roth Capital partnership also support the Duane Roth Memorial Fund, created to remember the legacy of Duane, which funds grants to challenged athletes so they can participate in the sports they love. To date, Roth has raised more than $1.3 million for CAF. For registration and donation information, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/roth

Monday, March 14, will feature Roth's Private Consumer Day and Healthy Food Showcase sponsored by Pillsbury.

Tuesday, March 15, will feature Roth's Cannabis Day sponsored by Carlton Fields, Centri, Crow, Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Marcum LLP.

Both days will also include fireside chat presentations & panels, 1-on-1 / small group meetings, a special reception, and exhibits. In keeping with conference tradition, there will be evening entertainment on both days. Sunday evening entertainment will be provided by All American Rejects and on Monday night is Walker Hayes & Ernest.

Both industry panels and fireside chats will be live-streamed throughout the duration of the conference and available through the conference portal for registered attendees.

Monday panels:

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Development

Beverage Non-Alcoholic

Bitcoin/Mining Strategy

Blockchain

Consumer Healthy Foods Panel

Emerging Therapies In Women's Health

ESG – Top Trends to Watch For - Legal Perspectives

IPO Readiness

Private Consumer Roundtable

Roadmap to Uplisting - When, Where and How?

Shareholder Activism Defense

SPAC Trends

Sustainability in Consumer Products & ESG

Trading Canada Session

Tuesday panels:

Agriculture 2.0 - A Tech Enabled Revolution

Beverage - "It's all about the Alco Rhythms"

Canada - Listings Opportunities

Cannabis Brands

Cannabis International / Globalization

Governments Scramble to Secure EV Supply Chain

Psychedelics: "Immunotherapy" for the Mind

To see the full agenda, please visit: https://www.roth.com/oc2022

As in previous years, the conference will provide a rich environment for business development opportunities and a powerful, effective marketing platform for targeting key decision makers. A list of conference sponsors at this time includes:

Platform Sponsor

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Partnership Sponsors

Equisolve

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Marcum LLP

Premier Sponsors

BRP Management Liability Practice

Carlton Fields

Centri Business Consulting

CoreIR

Crowe LLP

Dickinson Wright PLLC

DLA Piper

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Farmer Brothers

IRTH Communications

K&L Gates

Kingsdale Advisors

Lambert & Co./TiiCKER

Moss Adams

Pillsbury Law

Pryor Cashman LLP

Reevemark Strategic Communications

Sidley Austin

Sullivan & Worcester

StockLoan Solutions

The Alkaline Water Company

Event Sponsors

Baker Tilly

Canadian Securities Exchange

Canalyst

Crone Law Group

DealMaker

Duane Morris LLP

EdgarAgents

Equiniti Trust Company

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Friedman LLP

Gateway Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kelley Drye

M2 Compliance

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

MZ Group

Nasdaq

Paris, Kreit & Chiu CPA

Procopio LLP

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sheppard Mullin

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth

Stroock, Stroock & Lavan LLP

The Blueshirt Group

Toppan Merrill

Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange

Troutman Pepper

Weinberg CPAs

Woodruff Sawyer

Introductory Sponsors

Armanino LLP

Baker McKenzie

Bridge Bank

CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann

CIT Bank

CMA

Connor Group

DBB McKennon

EisnerAmper

Elev8 New Media

Elevate IR

Eventus Advisory Group, LLC

Integrous Communications

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Latham & Watkins

MarshMcLennan Agency

Nixon Peabody LLP

Petrus IR

VStock Transfer

Wilson Bradshaw LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP

Marketing Sponsors

b2i digital

Bloomberg

BTV Business Television

Cariloha

Coronado Brewing Co.

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Fresh Victor

Heritage Distilling Co.

Hydrant

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Ketel One Vodka & Nolet's Gin

Limoneira

MusclePharm

NaturalShrimp

NGO Sustainability

Octane

Quigley Fine Wines

Reed's Inc.

Splash Beverage Group

Sustain Southern California

Charity Sponsors

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Challenged Athletes Foundation

Power Plate

Xponential Fitness

For more information about the 34th Annual Roth Conference, please visit: https://www.roth.com/oc2022

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

