 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Equity Research to Host Fireside Chat with Radius CEO

Globe Newswire  
March 07, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RDUS) today announced that Kelly Martin, CEO, has accepted an invitation to participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Mohit Bansal, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wells Fargo. The event will take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00am ET.

A live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.radiuspharm.com. 

About Radius
Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and infantile spasms.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Ethan Holdaway
Email: investor-relations@radiuspharm.com
Phone: (617) 583-2017


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com