GBS Inc. to Participate in the Upcoming March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that Dr. Steven Boyages, GBS' interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, along with other management team members will participate in the following conferences in March and invites investors to participate in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

34thAnnual Roth Conference –(In Person Event)

Date: March 13-15, 2022 Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA Details: Fireside chat moderated by Senior Research Analyst Jonathan Aschoff, PhD 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 15th Healthcare Suit 3022





Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28-30, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM (ET) Location: M-Vest.com

Any available webcast of the events will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the GBS website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following each event.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com

About Maxim Group

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. We provide a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).

For more information on Maxim, please visit https://www.maximgrp.com

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes.

For more information, please visit GBS.inc or follow GBS Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, GBS Inc.'s ability to develop and commercialize its diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although GBS, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. GBS Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in the Company's public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy – Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Company Contact:

Spiro Sakiris – Chief Financial Officer

GBS, Inc.

Investor.Relations@gbs.inc



