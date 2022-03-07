Plexus Confirms Fiscal Second Quarter Guidance

NEENAH, WI, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is confirming its fiscal second quarter guidance for revenue of $820 to $860 million, GAAP operating margin of 3.6% to 4.0% and GAAP EPS of $0.76 to $0.92 as previously issued on January 26, 2022. Plexus will participate in a webcast fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Monday, March 7, 2022.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference



When: Monday, March 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/plexus-corp-march-2022



Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 1 year following the live event: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/plexus-corp-march-2022





About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product's lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

