 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enthusiast Gaming to Participate in the Scotiabank TMT Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 07, 2022 7:00am   Comments
Share:

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX, TSX:EGLX), ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Scotiabank TMT Conference from March 8-9, 2022.

Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery will participate in a fireside chat with Scotiabank Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst Jeff Fan on March 8, 2022, from 1:05pm - 1:35pm ET.

Members of Enthusiast Gaming's management team will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings throughout the Conference.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived via Enthusiast Gaming's investor website, https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com   

Media Relations:
Derek Holota, Provident Communications
derek@providentcomms.com
343-422-5606


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com