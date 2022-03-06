 Skip to main content

REPEAT – MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour hosts Activist Assembly to organize for a province-wide Day of Action on May 1

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is building the fight for a workers-first agenda in Ontario.

On Sunday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., hundreds of people from every region of Ontario will join the OFL's virtual Activist Assembly. The half day-Assembly will cover what workers need for a just recovery, including:

  • Good jobs and decent work
  • A $20 minimum wage
  • High quality, affordable housing
  • Accessible, well-funded, and publicly delivered health care, long-term care, education, child care, and other public services
  • Justice for racialized people and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities
  • Real supports for all Equity-seeking groups
  • Climate justice and a livable planet

The Assembly will also include discussions about mobilizing thousands of people for a province-wide day of action for a workers-first agenda on May 1.

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456


