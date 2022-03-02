Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA)

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ("Cabaletta Bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CABA) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors who purchased (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Cabaletta Bio's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (2) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (3) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 14, 2021, the Company issued a press release "report[ing] top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris (mPV)." Among other results, the Company reported that two cohort participants had "disease activity scores . . that worsened . . . after DSG3-CAART infusion" and thus "reduced or discontinued selected systemic therapies prior to DSG3-CAART infusion, as required by the protocol", while another participant "subsequently received systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion." On this news, the Company's stock price fell by more than 73%, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Cabaletta Bio should contact the Firm prior to the April 29, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

