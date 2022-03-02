NewLake Capital Partners to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call on March 17th at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) ("The Company" or "NewLake"), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 before the markets open on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Additional details are available on the Company's website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533503&tp_key=b9fb9d0033

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 31, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13727566.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met.

