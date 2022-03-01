 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 01, 2022 5:23pm   Comments
Share:

EDINBURG, Va., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, and Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Hotel on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. ET.  Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation on Shentel's website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel's website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:         

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com