ABC Technologies Completes Acquisition of dlhBOWLES

ABC Technologies has completed its acquisition of dlhBOWLES previously announced in January 2022. With the completion of the transaction, some key leadership changes are also being announced.



Daniel Konrad, previously Vice President of Engineering will now be leading the organization as President of dlhBOWLES, an ABC Technologies company. In addition, John W. Saxon, who has been CEO of dlhBOWLES and DLH Industries, respectively, for more than 18 years, will serve in a consulting role for the business. "Having worked in this business for nearly two decades, I am extremely excited for its future with ABC Technologies. ABC has been a trusted customer/partner for many years. ABC's existing global footprint and international scale will enable dlhBOWLES to better serve our customers around the world. This is a great day for all concerned," said Saxon.

"The dlhBOWLES team is one of the best in the industry and everyone on the team is excited to push the business to a new level. As a member of the ABC Technologies family, we are ready to meet our customers' fluid management and cleaning needs in an increasingly autonomous and electrified future," said Konrad when asked how he feels about the new ownership's role within the ABC family. "I look forward to leading this exceptional team into the next generation of Automotive Supply where dlhBOWLES and ABC Technologies have truly created a Powerhouse of Automotive Fluid Systems."

Daniel Konrad has 24 years of Automotive Supplier experience, with nearly 20 years at Robert Bosch. There he served in a variety of positions in the Europe, US, and Mexico, most recently as windshield wiper business unit leader. Daniel has been part of the dlhBOWLES leadership team since 2017 where he led the Engineering organization in product expansion initiatives such as Battery Electric Thermal Management components.

President & CEO of ABC Technologies, Todd Sheppelman, added, "The ABC Technologies family is excited to welcome dlhBOWLES to the organization. We have a great deal of respect for the strong business that has been built by their dedicated team and we can't wait to introduce The New Powerhouse of Fluid Management Systems to our customers. Our combined organization has a tremendous opportunity for growth ahead of us and we can't wait to get started."

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies is a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics, and light weighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, serving more than 25 original equipment manufacturer customers globally through a strategically located footprint. ABC Technologies' integrated service offering includes manufacturing, design, engineering, material compounding, machine, tooling, and equipment building that are supported by an experienced engineering team of approximately 600 skilled professionals and 6,150 employees worldwide. The Company operates in six product groups: HVAC Systems, Interior Systems, Exterior Systems, Fluid Management, Air Induction Systems, and Flexible & Other. ABC Technologies' head office address is 2 Norelco Drive, Toronto, Ontario M9L 2X6.

About dlhBOWLES

For over 60 years, dlhBOWLES has been a pioneer of innovation thanks to their strength in research and development leading to more than 250 patents in fluid management systems and devices. The company utilizes dedicated engineering teams using state-of-the-art prototyping and manufacturing processes, allowing for a penchant to take the initiative. In 2012, the company was first to market with its front camera cleaning system on the Ford F-150 Raptor. dlhBOWLES has achieved its standing as a valued and trusted supplier of washer, sunroof, Camera and Sensor Cleaning, and powertrain components to many original equipment manufacturers. Proven product effectiveness and focus guided by key partnerships brings the benefits gained to find real answers to customer pain points thereby Making Safety Systems Safer.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005989/en/ABC-Technologies-Completes-Acquisition-of-dlhBOWLES-From-MPE-Partners



