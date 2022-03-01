Keyarch Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights Commencing March 3, 2022

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyarch Acquisition Corporation KYCHU (the "Company") announced that, commencing March 3, 2022, holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "KYCHU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "KYCH," "KYCHW" and "KYCHR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unit holders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights.
The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Haitong International Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Revere Securities acted as co-manager. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 24, 2022.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Company Contact:
Jing Lu
Chief Financial Officer
Keyarch Acquisition Corporation
jlu@keywisecapital.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.