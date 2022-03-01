URAC Call for Nominations for Measures Advisory & Research Group

Washington, DC, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC has opened a Call for Nominations for volunteers to serve on the Measures Advisory & Research Group (MARG). We are seeking individuals to serve as experts in Case Management, Disease Management, and Telehealth programs.
This committee is one of several advisory committees that oversees the accreditation work of URAC. The purpose of the MARG is to advise URAC on which performance measures to include in its accreditation products.
MARG committee members may be from a variety of external sources, such as government, providers, consumers, academia, etc. and must be knowledgeable about measures and measurement methodologies, i.e., psychometrics, risk adjustment, etc.
- Terms are limited to three years with the option for one additional term at the discretion of the Committee Chair
- Conflict of Interest disclosure will be required
- Time requirement includes a 1.5 hour meeting every quarter via conference call and preparation time for full participation in meeting discussions
Selection of Measures Advisory & Research Group Members will reflect both the diversity of key healthcare stakeholders and in accordance with URAC's Conflict of Interest Policy. Members of committees are selected based upon their expertise, their potential contribution, and the need for input from a particular stakeholder perspective.
Any interested party can submit one or more nominations for the Measures Advisory & Research Group by completing an application via the URAC website at the following link and CV to ResearchMeasurement@urac.org.
-------------------------
About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.
Media Contact
Laura Wood, Director, Marketing
communications@urac.org
Tel: (202) 326-3968
Laura Wood URAC 202-326-3968 communications@urac.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.