Mark K. Gaalswyk – New CEO of Digital Utilities Venture (DUTV)

Boston, Massachusetts, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. DUTV, today announced that Mark K Gaalswyk was recently selected to be the new CEO of DUTV. Raised on a farm in southern Minnesota, Mark has a vision for America and its agricultural and energy needs. His leadership and creativity have earned him numerous awards, including the Minnesota "Technology Leader of the Year" award in 1998 and several U.S. Agricultural Engineering awards.

Mark has a passion for helping those in need, as exemplified in his serving for 10 years on the Mayo Clinic Regional Board of Directors, where he also served on the Strategic Planning Committee.

Mark is the founder and CEO of Easy Automation Inc., (EAI) a still 100% family-owned company he successfully started and grew into the largest provider of feed/fertilizer software and automation in North America, with over 3,000 Ag coop and large farm customers. Under Mark's leadership, EAI received the "Inc. 500" award as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the nation and received one of only four U.S. Congress State Legislators' awards for being the top "Small Business of the Year."

Throughout his career of creating and growing agricultural-related businesses, Mark has combined his training in Math, Physics and Computer science with his "Farm Boy Common Sense" to author numerous patents pertaining to both the feed/fertilizer automation industry and also numerous patents pertaining to renewable energy within the U.S. and Canada. Other innovations he is bringing to market include disruptive water purification technologies and new regenerative agricultural systems to convert waste into organically certified products to enhance plant growth while lowering the need for irrigation.

His company, Easy Energy Systems, Inc's patented technologies received the Future in Review "Fire Starter Award" in 2011, as one of the "Top 12 World Changing Ideas on the Planet" as evaluated by 4,000 scientists from around the world. A then very small company named "Tesla" received this same award only the year before.

As the New CEO of DUTV, Mark intends to utilize the clean public structure of DUTV to bring various patents, new disruptive technologies, new opportunities, and one or more of the various companies he owns (or is affiliated with) all under one umbrella with DUTV serving the role as the master public "holding company."

More on the details of this proposed structure will be announced shortly, but care will be taken to address the needs of BOTH the current common shareholders and also the future stakeholders and investors.

About Digital Utilities Ventures Inc.:

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. We have identified strategic opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures that will allow us to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities in this industry. Consumers understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

