Recycling Gets Creative in New Nonfiction Book Washed Ashore

Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, we use plastic products. Too many of these products end up in the ocean when we are done with them. In Washed Ashore: Making Art from Ocean Plastic, a new book from author and photographer Kelly Crull and published by Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, biology meets art to showcase fourteen stunning animal sculptures created completely from ocean trash.
When artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi found plastic trash polluting the beach near her home, she took action. She formed an organization called Washed Ashore and started gathering trash from beaches and using it to create incredible sculptures of wildlife including a shark, parrotfish, octopus, humpback whale, and more. These sculptures travel the country to teach people about the importance of these animals—and the problems caused by plastic pollution. Author and photographer Kelly Crull highlights these spectacular sculptures, along with hints to find common objects hidden among the debris.
Washed Ashore provides fascinating facts about each ocean animal, but also calls young readers to action. Inspire budding environmentalists to think of creative new ways to protect the world's oceans with tips for how to reduce plastic use, hold a beach cleanup, and make their own plastic art.
Praise for Washed Ashore:
"An excellent work on an unusual topic and a must for school and library shelves." —starred, Booklist
About the Author
Kelly Crull is an author, illustrator, and photographer. He first saw the Washed Ashore exhibit at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota. Since then, he has been collecting plastic at the beach with his kids. They usually end up making silly pictures in the sand before they safely dispose of the plastic. Kelly lives with his family near the beach in northern Spain. www.kellycrull.com
About the Nonprofit
Washed Ashore is a nonprofit community art project founded by artist and educator Angela Haseltine Pozzi in 2010. The project is based in Bandon, Oregon, where Angela first recognized the amount of plastic washing up on the beaches she loved and decided to take action. Since 2010, Washed Ashore has processed tons of plastic pollution from Pacific beaches to create monumental art that is awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis.
About the Publisher
Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, publishes informational picture books and photo-driven titles for grades K–5. Our authors and illustrators approach curricular topics with fresh perspectives, unusual points of view, and a good dose of humor. Our fact-filled books draw readers in with engaging writing, high-quality photographs, and a wide variety of illustration styles. We believe nonfiction should be distinctive and memorable, both inside and out.
For more information, follow Lerner Books online:
Blog: lernerbooks.blog
Twitter: @LernerBooks
Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group
Instagram: @LernerBooks
Look inside at lernerbooks.com.
Washed Ashore: Making Art from Ocean Plastic
March 1, 2022
$19.99 Hardcover
eBook Also Available
Ages 6 - 10
HC: 978-1-7284-3030-0
36 Pages ● 9 ¼ x 11
Attachment
Lindsay A Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 8003284929 lmatvick@lernerbooks.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.