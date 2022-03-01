Recycling Gets Creative in New Nonfiction Book Washed Ashore

Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, we use plastic products. Too many of these products end up in the ocean when we are done with them. In Washed Ashore: Making Art from Ocean Plastic, a new book from author and photographer Kelly Crull and published by Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, biology meets art to showcase fourteen stunning animal sculptures created completely from ocean trash.

When artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi found plastic trash polluting the beach near her home, she took action. She formed an organization called Washed Ashore and started gathering trash from beaches and using it to create incredible sculptures of wildlife including a shark, parrotfish, octopus, humpback whale, and more. These sculptures travel the country to teach people about the importance of these animals—and the problems caused by plastic pollution. Author and photographer Kelly Crull highlights these spectacular sculptures, along with hints to find common objects hidden among the debris.

Washed Ashore provides fascinating facts about each ocean animal, but also calls young readers to action. Inspire budding environmentalists to think of creative new ways to protect the world's oceans with tips for how to reduce plastic use, hold a beach cleanup, and make their own plastic art.

Praise for Washed Ashore:

"An excellent work on an unusual topic and a must for school and library shelves." —starred, Booklist

About the Author

Kelly Crull is an author, illustrator, and photographer. He first saw the Washed Ashore exhibit at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota. Since then, he has been collecting plastic at the beach with his kids. They usually end up making silly pictures in the sand before they safely dispose of the plastic. Kelly lives with his family near the beach in northern Spain. www.kellycrull.com

About the Nonprofit

Washed Ashore is a nonprofit community art project founded by artist and educator Angela Haseltine Pozzi in 2010. The project is based in Bandon, Oregon, where Angela first recognized the amount of plastic washing up on the beaches she loved and decided to take action. Since 2010, Washed Ashore has processed tons of plastic pollution from Pacific beaches to create monumental art that is awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis.

About the Publisher

Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, publishes informational picture books and photo-driven titles for grades K–5. Our authors and illustrators approach curricular topics with fresh perspectives, unusual points of view, and a good dose of humor. Our fact-filled books draw readers in with engaging writing, high-quality photographs, and a wide variety of illustration styles. We believe nonfiction should be distinctive and memorable, both inside and out.

