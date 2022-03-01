With a New Look, Arryved Highlights the Community Table

Boulder, Colo., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arryved, the leading point-of-service (POS) provider for craft beverage and food establishments, highlights people and community in its rebrand, which launched today. The new look, including a new logo and color palette, is warm and welcoming to reflect the values of the hospitality industries that Arryved supports.
Founded in 2016 in Boulder, Colo., Arryved provides technology solutions that help food and beverage establishments remain staples in our communities. Arryved's point-of-sale tech helps restaurants, eatertainment venues, and craft beverage establishments including breweries, bars, cideries, meaderies, and distilleries, streamline transactional interactions and spend more time where it matters most - engaging with guests.
Arryved's new logo, designed by LA-based creative group Angry Gods, showcases the community table that is the backbone of the company and its customer base.
"The idea for Arryved came about when we were drinking beers at our local brewery. The more we chatted with taproom owners and managers, the more evident the taproom POS gap became," says Arryved Founder and Chief Product Officer David Norman. "We set out to fill that gap with a point of sale designed specifically for the craft brewery experience. Since then, we've used what we've learned to build an emotionally intelligent tech platform that works for all types of guest-focused food, beverage and entertainment providers."
The company's rebrand comes on the heels of a year of huge investments, including a $20 million capital raise, a 120% increase in staff, and the addition of Loren Bendele as chief executive officer. As the company matures from tech startup to a longtime standing leader in the POS space, Arryved's rebrand echoes the people-first approach Arryved takes that has contributed to its success. The company has an unprecedented net promoter score of 88 and its customer retention rate sits at 98 percent year-over-year, illustrating the importance of excellent customer service.
"We work from a place of humility and empathy, and listen to what customers truly need. We don't assume we know "the right way." Instead, we help customers find and realize the best approach for their business," says Arryved Chief Executive Officer Loren Bendele. "Since 2016, we've grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. Our rebrand reflects who we are and who our customers are as well."
About Arryved
Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft food, beverage and entertainment service industries. In four short years we've grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. We're a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the craft industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Evolve the archaic Point of Sale system from being a much-maligned obstacle into a flexible Point of Service tool that elevates guest experiences, fosters enhanced server relationships, and provides owners and managers with robust and easily digestible insight to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com.
About Angry Gods
Angry Gods is a creative consultancy that helps guide organizations, brands and leaders to better products, bolder choices and brilliant ideas. Connect with Angry Gods at hello@angrygods.com.
