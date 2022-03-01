Blue Employees Do Good

Cheyenne Wyoming, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union employees have stepped up in the face of the Marshall Fire disaster and raised over $1,500, on their own accord, for relief efforts.

At Blue World Headquarters in Cheyenne Wyoming, the Head Quarter Association (HQA) is an employee group that is all about doing fun things for our employees here at the HQ building. This year, HQA brought back Candy Grams, a fun way to say "thanks for being my co-worker/employee" by giving a little note and their favorite candies. "Here at Blue, we love to find ways to give back to our communities. The HQA took this opportunity of selling Candy Grams to do just that," says HQA member and Accounts Payable Coordinator, Michelle Barton. "So many of our Blue communities were affected by this fire that we wanted to contribute to the Blue Fire Relief fund. Blue Federal Credit Union Foundation has offered to match any donation given. We raised $909 dollars form our sales, which turns into $1,818 that will be given to the Marshall Fire Relief Fund."

Outside of HQA's involvement, another Blue employee took it upon herself to assist in relief efforts. Halle Schaneman, Blue's Culture and Organizational Development Trainer felt personally called to the cause. "I grew up in CO and was heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the fire. I had set an intention for 2022 of living generously. In that spirit, I felt called to make a commitment to donate half of my health & wellness coaching income for January toward the Marshall Fire Relief Effort. Knowing that the Blue Foundation would match my donation and create DOUBLE the impact made this a no-brainer. I ended up taking on more clients than any month previously and was blessed to be able to contribute $745 toward this meaningful cause - which equals $1,490 overall with Blue's help. Thank you Blue FCU for all that you do to support our communities! And thanks to all my clients who not only took care of themselves in January but have helped countless others in doing so!"

You can learn more about all of Blue's response and how you can still give here: bluefcu.com/marshall-fire

