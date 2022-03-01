George Clinical Grows Scientific Leadership to Include Latin America with the Addition of Renal Expert Hernán Trimarchi

OVERLAND PARK, KS., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Clinical announces the expansion of its renal scientific leadership into Latin America with the addition of subject matter expert Hernán Trimarchi, MD, PHD, FACP, FASN.

Dr. Trimarchi's research focuses on glomerular diseases, particularly proteinuria and podocyturia, IgA nephropathy, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and Fabry disease. He is Head of the Division of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation at the Hospital Británico de Buenos Aires and a member of the steering committee of the International IgA Nephropathy Network. He is involved in many clinical research studies related to glomerular diseases and chronic kidney diseases as member of the advisory board and steering committee, as key opinion leader (KOL) or national coordinator.

"We are very pleased to have Hernán join a global scientific leadership team so rich in kidney research expertise," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Ali. "He joins an organization with deep roots in Asia-Pacific and his presence in Latin America rounds out the expertise of our team demonstrating the global relationships of our scientific leaders and highlighting how we work with regional experts to ensure clinical trials are designed pragmatically."

In addition to his scientific leadership duties for George Clinical, Dr Trimarchi is Professor of Medicine of the Universidad Católica Argentina and former Director of the Post Graduate Course of Internal Medicine of the Universidad de Buenos Aires School of Medicine at the Hospital Británico. He is a member of the ISN Continuing Medical Education Program Committee and an active member of the International Society of Nephrology and of the International Society of Transplantation.

"Joining the scientific leadership of George Clinical offers me the chance to engage with a variety of renal studies that could deliver tangible value for those suffering from kidney disease not just in South America but worldwide," said Trimarchi.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With more than 20 years of experience and 400 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region, and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration, and post-marketing trials.

