Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to be worth US$ 68,283.9 Million by the year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is anticipated to witness a considerable value CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2022 and 2029Witnessing an uptick of 3.4% over 2021, the worldwide sales of commercial refrigeration equipment will exceed revenues worth US$ 51,771.3 Mn by 2022 end.



As indicated by a recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market will progress at a moderate CAGR over 2022 - 2029. The demand would be prominently driven by greater production of F&B goods and a preferential shift of consumers towards quick service restaurants (QSRs), at a global level.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Value (2021A) US$ 49,813.9 Mn Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Estimation (2022E) US$ 51,771.3 Mn Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Forecast (2029F) US$ 68,283.9 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 4.0% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 36.8%



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-us-1305

Sustainable and energy-efficient refrigeration systems are set to become a norm across the end-use industries, which should compel manufacturers to increase their investments in R&D and product innovations. Leveraging energy-efficient technologies to offer low global warming potential (GWP) products with rich functionalities will be the ticket to capturing significant market share in the long run.

COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY TAKEAWAYS

Growing demand for ready-to-eat products and expanding retail outlets are driving the sales of commercial refrigeration equipment.

North America and Europe would collectively account for over half of the market value share by 2029 end.

The food services sector will remain prominent application area to invest in, for commercial refrigeration equipment market players.

The enforcement of new refrigerant regulations such as the EPA 680 Upgrade, and the Kigali Amendment for the phase-down of HFC refrigerants will largely impact the market growth.

The higher average unit cost of freezers & refrigerators allude lower volume sales vis-à-vis value gains, with just about 2.6 million unit sales in 2021.

Glass door merchandizers that account for around a third of total volume sales continue to see relatively low revenue generation as compared to freezers & refrigerators.

Sales of beverage dispensers and display cases across end-use industries will show a moderate increase year-over-year in 2022, which will collectively represent nearly 16% of total commercial refrigeration equipment sales in that year.





For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-us-1305

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and (‘000) Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, , Russia, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, Japan, China, India , Australia, New Zealand. Key Segments Covered By Product Type , By Application, By Region Key Companies Profiled Blue Star Limited

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Electrolux

Standex International Corporation

Hussaman Corporation

Illnois Tool Works

Dover Corporation

Hoshizaki Corporation

Whirpool Corporation

GEA Group AG

Innovative Displayworks

Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Chinese Players Striving to Win Home Market​

In developed markets, rapid acceptance of alternative refrigerants to benefit from regulatory standards along with expansion of F&B processing industries continue to contribute to the development of the commercial refrigeration equipment market.

The growth of Asia Pacific's commercial refrigeration equipment market was influenced by a shift of Asian eating habits towards western-style convenience food. With the ability to manufacture their own compressors, Chinese companies are gaining competitive edge to reign supreme in their home market with indigenous brands.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-us-1305

Competition Trends

In 2021, the top four stakeholders including Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Danfoss A/S, and Hussman Corporation collectively accounted for 20-25% revenue share. The emergence of a large number of small players in developing countries has resulted into price competition, with leading market players losing their profit margins. Market fragmentation will continue through 2029, driven by regional regulatory norms and enhanced capabilities of the local players.

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market - Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems is a mature heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology which simultaneously heat and cool area through extracting heat from an area which needs cooling and transfer heat to another area.

Refrigeration Compressor Market - Refrigeration can be defined as the process of heat removal from a substance or an enclosed space for the purpose of reducing the temperature. A refrigeration compressor is a basic and crucial part of the refrigeration system.

Commercial Refrigeration System Market - Refrigeration is the process of removing excessheat from space and transferring the same to the environment. It is well known that spoilage of food, beverages and many other substances is reduced at a lower temperature.

Screw Conveyor Market - According to latest research findings, Screw Conveyor market is expected to record 6%-8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Demand for the product will witness higher growth recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Right Angle Fastener Market - According to assessment, the right angle fastener market is projected to witness growth over 4% to 6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for angle fasteners will witness moderate growth in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Slurry Valves Market - According to research, the Slurry Valves market is projected to expand between 4% and 8% CAGR during the 2021 to 2031 assessment period. The growth of oil and gas sectors throughout the globe has resulted in a rise in demand for slurry valves.

Storm Surge Barriers Market - According to research estimates, the Storm Surge Barriers market is anticipated to exhibit promising growth between 3% and 4% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031.

Trencher Attachment Market - Insights revealed by the study on the Trencher Attachment market portray substantial gains, with the market expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2021 to 2031.

Traffic Signal Controller Market - A study on the Traffic Signal Controller market reveals that the industry is expected to progress at around 4 to 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Trommel Screen Market - According to the assessment the Trommel screen market is projected to grow between 3.5% to 4% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/us-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/us-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market