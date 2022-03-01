Operation Lifesaver Launches Online Rail Safety Pledges for Adults and Kids

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Lifesaver, the national non-profit rail safety education organization, is continuing the celebration of its 50th anniversary by launching online rail safety pledges for kids and adults at the organization's website, oli.org.
"Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Whether on foot or in a vehicle, we want people to be aware of the risks and empower them to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains," said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh. "Operation Lifesaver's rail safety pledges for kids and adults are easy to complete and share with family and friends to encourage others to spread the rail safety message," she continued.
After taking the rail safety pledge online, users can download a Rail Safety Pledge Certificate to remind them of the safe choices they promised to make. Adults also have the option to share the pledge link to social media platforms or via email with family, friends and colleagues.
"We urge everyone to take the Operation Lifesaver rail safety pledge," Maleh continued. "This simple action to raise rail safety awareness can reduce these preventable crossing and trespass incidents and save lives."
OLI urges the public to:
- Use increased attention when approaching and crossing railroad tracks
- Know the facts
- Recognize and obey signs and signals
- Cross only at designated crossings whether driving or walking
- Know what to do in the event a vehicle is stalled or stuck on the tracks
"Operation Lifesaver offers free rail safety presentations in communities across the country as well as the opportunity to become a volunteer and make a difference in your community," Maleh noted. "Visit oli.org today to learn more. Together, we can stop track tragedies," she concluded.
About Operation Lifesaver
Operation Lifesaver, which this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972, is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks. In 1986 the non-profit Operation Lifesaver, Inc. national office was created to help support and coordinate the efforts of state Operation Lifesaver programs, saving lives by sharing rail safety messages with audiences across the U.S. and beyond. A national network of trained volunteers gives free presentations on rail safety and a public awareness campaign, "See Tracks? Think Train!" provides tips and statistics to encourage safe behavior near the tracks. Learn more about Rail Safety Week; follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.
