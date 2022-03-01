State Digital Fund and Knox Wire Announce Mutual Collaboration

Tokyo, Japan, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Digital Fund (SDF) and Knox Wire announce a mutual partnership. This collaboration will power global payments for everything from large-scale business mergers to acquisitions and investments. The partnership will serve to benefit both parties by opening up global payments to clients, as well as increased opportunities for investment.
SDF is a fund with a focus on large-scale mergers and acquisitions throughout the global financial market. SDF aims to create sustainable growth through a reinvented merger and acquisition model using advanced technologies and high-quality modern payments solutions systems to create value through top productivity. By using an effective fund management policy, SDF is looking to use safety operations and effective risk management to support their operations in acquiring global businesses.
Knox Wire offers a real-time gross settlement system and global correspondent network that Financial Institutions and qualified Organizations can use to process cross-border payments in as many as 150 currencies in over 200 countries. Knox Wire's tailored solutions combine the best options on the market by facilitating real-time inter-bank transfers within the Knox Wire network as well as quick payments to out-of-network banks through domestic wires.
Together, the collaboration will focus on integrating an all-encompassing payment structure, resulting in a seamless financial system to power mergers and acquisitions worldwide.
Clifford Niemand, Knox Wire Operations Director, said: "Knox Wire is a pioneer of new and innovative partnerships, we are happy to join with SDF in offering Knox Wire to their clients. We are partnering with a corporation that believes in the future of payment systems and being at the forefront of the Fintech future in its entirety. As such, we are proud to confirm our partnership and aligned aspirations with State Digital Fund."
For more information:
State Digital Fund
Website:
Email:
setthana_statebank.digital@prdistribution.org
Knox Wire (Knox Wire is bank wire network by Apollo Fintech)
Website:
Email:
press_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org
For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/state-digital-fund-and-knox-wire-announce-mutual-collaboration/9055951
Full Name: Stephen McCullah, Company: Knox Wire, Phone Number: +1 (417) 766-3568 Website: http://www.knoxwire.com/ Email: press_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.