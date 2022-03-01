D-BOX VIBE chair is the best seat for enjoying hyper-realistic, immersive experiences

Immersive high-fidelity haptic chair | 100% genuine leather or fabric | Multipurpose design







Montreal, Quebec, Canada, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") DBO, a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for a new home entertainment seat. This new multipurpose seat design comes integrated with D-BOX's renowned high-fidelity immersive haptic technology, which synchronizes perfectly with different types of audio, video, and gaming content. This versatile seat is ideal for working, reading, gaming, listening to music, relaxing, watching movies and television shows, and more.

Over the last 20 years, D-BOX has built a robust and proven end-to-end platform offering a combination of movement, texture, and vibration effects to the whole body. This technology has already been commercially validated with proven success in the movie theater, theme park, simulation and training, and home theater markets. The VIBE Haptic Chair is the culmination of all those efforts combined with innovative, affordable technology that makes it accessible to the public.

The D-BOX VIBE Chair is just what you need to enhance and augment every moment of your day. Its design embodies simplicity and allows for productivity with the optional swivel table for laptops up to 15" and a swivel leg to not take up too much space.



When it comes time to relax, D-BOX uses haptic technology to move people beyond sight and sound by connecting body, content, and mind. This lets people fully live the emotions imagined by movie and gaming studio creators as well as music composers and relaxation content producers so that users can dive deeper into an immersive experience! Compatible with different viewing and listening technologies, the D-BOX chair pairs with tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones, and gaming remote controllers through the D-BOX app. The installation does not require any specialists since the seat offers a simple plug-and-play approach.

Designed with a sleek look and extreme comfort in mind, this haptic seat comes in a 100% genuine leather upholstery or a selection of fabric upholstery. This design allows it to blend into almost any living space or workspace! The seat can also come with an Ottoman and has a flat design for comfortable foot positioning—even at the edges. Featuring foam with a soft padding on top, the footstool has a plush cushion feel that allows it to function as an extra seat. With a round metal base, it has a stylish hairline finish.







The most affordable high-tech haptic chair to hit the market, the D-BOX VIBE Chair offers the ultimate at-home immersive experience!

D-BOX Chair Key Product Features

Adjustable intensity

Compatible with different viewing and listening technologies through the D-BOX app

Upholstery options: fabric or 100% genuine leather

Plug-and-play setup

Chairdimensions:106.5cmHx84cmDx72cmW

Table dimensions: 47 cm L x 28 cm W

Ottomandimensions:43cmLx50cmWx35.5cmH





About D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration, and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse, themed entertainment, or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. DBO is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA, and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

