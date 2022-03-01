Revolving Mind Events Announces Inaugural Beyond The Game Retreat

Revolving Mind launches annual events to help professional athletes focus on business opportunities off the field





Dallas, Texas, United States, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July of 2022 under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Revolving Mind will launch the inaugural Beyond The Game Networking Retreat. The event will be mixed with 15-20 professional athletes and 8-10 businesses to come together to network, teach, and learn about opportunities that athletes have now and after their playing days.

Revolving Mind Events co-founder, Aaron Zack has produced similar events in past prior to starting Revolving Mind Media with partner Nick Marino Jr. Aaron stated, "We are excited to announce the launch of Beyond The Game. This is a great chance for athletes to learn about opportunities off the field. I have been in the NFL industry for over 13 years and so many professionals leave their sport and do not know what is next. This is a great opportunity for these guys to establish relationships with industry leaders across the country."

Revolving Mind Media Beyond The Game Retreats bring together a wide range of pro athletes who are seeking to learn more about the business world. These destination retreats are packed with product presentations, one-on-one activities, and group dinners with premier entertainment.

Businesses that will be at the Las Vegas event include:

Satori Capital: Satori Capital is a multi-strategy investment firm founded on the principles of conscious capitalism. The firm's purpose is to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity, and it offers a variety of investment opportunities designed to meet the unique objectives of private investors.

Platt Cheema Richmond PLLC: Platt Cheema Richmond PLLC is a full-service business law firm focused on helping entrepreneurs through commercial real estate deals, corporate transactions, investment fund formation, tax planning, business litigation, employment disputes, media/sports issues, and intellectual property matters including trademark, copyright, and patent disputes. With twenty attorneys across two offices, PCR's national platform combines legal acumen with practical business sense to achieve client objectives. PCR is built by entrepreneurs, powered by experience, and dedicated to solutions.

Wise Financial: As an NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor, Mark Wise has access to resources not available to others in the field. He made the Financial Times "Top 400 Financial Advisors" list in 2020 and landed in the top 100 on the Forbes "Top Security Professionals" list in 2021. These credentials—along with a world-class team of highly trained professionals—enables Wise Financial to better serve the more specialized needs of their professional athlete clients which includes NFL, NBA, and nearly all professional, minor, and overseas leagues. As a part of Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group, Wise Financial provides boutique concierge-level service combined with the backing of a powerhouse fortune 100 company.

Casoro Group: Casoro Group is a 100% minority-owned, award-winning, and vertically integrated commercial real estate investment firm. Their commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. Their custom approach unlocks value and creates attractive, efficient, and income-producing multifamily real estate investments. To date, Casoro Group has conducted more than $1 billion in real estate transactions.

The Arthur Woodby Financial Group: The Arthur Woodby Financial Group: The Arthur Woodby Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors understands that professional athletes require a high level of attention when it comes to their finances, and we believe in our ability to make the most of what you've worked so hard to earn. As CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS® and Registered Player Financial Advisors with the NFLPA, we are properly trained to meet the unique needs of NFL players and work with sports agents. In 2021, Amy also was selected to serve on the Strategic Planning Committee for the NFLPA.

Dave Perry Miller Real Estate: The Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate brand has represented billions of dollars in property for thousands of satisfied clients. A member of the Ebby Halliday Companies family of brands since 2007, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate commands significant market share in North Texas and is widely admired by both clients and agents alike. Too often, today's consumers are asked to choose between a technology or a traditional company to fulfill their real estate needs. No more. From home showings to mortgages, to insurance, to closings, when you choose Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate to represent your home buying and selling needs, everything can be completed efficiently and, if needed, virtually. When combined with the personal touch of a local expert associated with one of North Texas' leading residential real estate brands, it simply is an unmatched experience. Sharon Redd will be representing the team at the event.

About Revolving Mind

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Revolving Mind (RM) is a media power player that has three areas of focus, Marketing, investments, and Events. The marketing arm is a full-service agency whose clients are split fifty-fifty between brands and professional athletes. In 2019, RM launched their investment entity that backs small and medium-sized businesses. Recently, RM created Revolving Mind Events, an event planning company whose focus is to teach athletes and the people around them about life outside of the game. To learn more, visit RevolvingMindMedia.com.

