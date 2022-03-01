Health Gorilla Expands National Health Interoperability Platform with Social Determinants of Health Data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Palo Alto, California, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, the leading Health Information Network in the United States, announces they will begin incorporating social determinants of health (SDOH) data into their Health Interoperability Platform through a collaboration with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions.

SDOH are social and economic conditions that impact individual or community health. Research has shown that 80% to 90% of modifiable health-related behaviors such as the environment people live in, and their income or education level, affect health while medical care accounts for only 10% to 20% of controllable contributors to healthy population outcomes.

Through this collaboration, Health Gorilla will integrate four clinically validated SDOH scores into its national Health Interoperability Platform. The scores include medication adherence, motivation, total cost risk, and 30-day readmission probability. This data will support care and case management and provide analytics that improve health outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

"Our team understands that there are a variety of contributing factors that can impact an individual's or a community's health and well-being," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and co-founder of Health Gorilla. "It's been a goal of ours for some time to integrate SDOH data into our platform, and we're thrilled to partner with LexisNexis Risk Solutions on this initiative. They're proven leaders in the space, and I'm confident that together, we can enhance how community health initiatives are developed and improve their outcomes."

"Pairing our SDOH data with clinical data through one of the most comprehensive API companies in healthcare will paint a much more complete picture of a patient's journey," said Jeff Diamond, President and General Manager, Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Health Gorilla has become a key player in the healthcare interoperability space, and we're proud to work together to achieve a common goal of improving care for all."

Incorporating these scores will allow Health Gorilla to provide care coordinators and healthcare professionals with critical insights into the well-being of individuals and communities they treat.

"The healthcare industry has accepted the truth that health outcomes are largely driven by factors outside the clinical experience, but solutions to address social and structural barriers continue to be a moving target," said Emily Mortimer, Senior Director of Strategy for SDOH and tokenization, Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "By coupling SDOH data with clinical data, Health Gorilla is positioned to offer unique solutions to help healthcare professionals identify and remediate risks and improve health outcomes."

Access to this new data will also expand Health Gorilla's ability to support healthcare and community organizations by reducing data collection burdens. Teams that choose to leverage Health Gorilla's clinical and SDOH data simultaneously can create predictive models to measure the risk of a specific population, accurately evaluate the effectiveness of social services, and elevate how they monitor population health interventions.

"We're confident that pairing SDOH with our clinical data will enhance the way healthcare organizations identify care gaps, reduce treatment costs, and increase their ability to provide personalized and coordinated prevention plans," said Avery Haller, Director of Business Development at Health Gorilla.

Health Gorilla has gone through rigorous security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations to prepare for this collaboration. They are SOC-2 Type 2 compliant by the leading independent auditor, audited on a routine basis, and pursuing a HITRUST certification.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network with a cutting-edge Health Interoperability Platform that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled Master Patient Index (eMPI), the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.



About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Ryan Kelly Health Gorilla 707-332-4979 rkelly@healthgorilla.com