Berkeley College Launches MBA in Management Program in New York City

NEW YORK, NY -, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley College announces the launch of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management degree program through the College's Larry L. Luing School of Business® in Manhattan, NY. The program, approved by the New York State Board of Regents and Middle States Commission on Higher Education, will be Berkeley College's first graduate program in New York State. It will be offered on-site at the Midtown Manhattan campus in the spring 2022 semester, which begins on April 25. The program will be conducted online, and through hybrid modalities at a future date.

The Berkeley College MBA in Management program prepares students for leadership positions through a specialized curriculum with optional concentrations in Financial Management, Human Resources Management, Healthcare Management, and Supply Chain Management.

"The MBA program is designed to prepare students for management growth in high-demand fields through a flexible approach that meets the needs of working professionals," said Diane Recinos, EdD, Interim President of Berkeley College. "One of our primary objectives is to accelerate pathways to career advancement for current students, alumni and prospective students," Recinos added.

"We are delighted that the Middle States Commission on Higher Education has approved Berkeley College, New York to exceed its institutional mission to offer the Master of Business Administration in Management degree at our New York City campus," said Marsha A. Pollard, PhD, Provost, Berkeley College. "This program approval is a testament to the caliber of the Berkeley College faculty, who are responsive and reflective educators and industry experts within their respective fields."

"New York City is getting back to work and Berkeley College's MBA in Management program is arriving at the right time to help professionals take advantage of the New York renaissance," said Joseph Scuralli, DPS, Dean of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®.

On-site classes in the MBA program will begin on April 25 at Berkeley College's Midtown Manhattan campus located at 3 East 43rd Street.

The Berkeley College MBA in Management supports New York State's emphasis on diversity and inclusion in the workforce and economy through its mission of empowering diverse graduate students who are traditionally underrepresented in middle management and upper management, to move up the career ladder.

Berkeley College's MBA in Management has been offered at the College's Woodland Park, NJ, campus since fall 2015 and online since spring 2016.

The New York State Board of Regents approved Berkeley College's application to offer the MBA program in New York State on January 10, 2022. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education issued its approval of this program in February 2022.

