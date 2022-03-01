Acutus Medical Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Acutus Medical

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") AFIB. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
On November 11, 2021, Acutus announced that it was slashing its 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $22 million to $33 million down to a range of $17 million to $17.5 million. According to the complaint, Acutus blamed the lower-than-expected financial performance and guidance, in substantial part, on the adoption of the Company's new commercialization strategy focused on system relocations, sales training and system utilization. During a conference call held the same day, the Company revealed that it had removed and repositioned approximately 20% of its AcQMap systems under evaluation arrangements during the quarter. The Company also admitted that these systems had been experiencing "below target utilization."
On this news, Acutus common stock plummeted by $3.02 or per share, or 45.3%, to close at $3.64 per share on November 12, 2021.
If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than April 18, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:
Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com
Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.