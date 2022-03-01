First Nations Educational Foundation Announces New Executive Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Educational Foundation ("FNEF") is pleased to announce the appointment of former Pauquachin First Nation Chief (2014-2020), Rebecca David, as their Executive Director.



Ms. David has over 20 years of experience working with First Nation communities, both on and off-reserve, and in non-profit organizations working towards enhancing programming and advocating to enrich programs. Ms. David is known as a team and a relationship builder, which is a key skill she brings to the FNEF leadership team. Highly educated, she holds both a Masters of Business Administration and a Masters of International Business and Science. Ms. David has a deep understanding of many issues facing First Nation communities today and is responsible for groundbreaking developments in her home community. In 2020, under her leadership as Chief, the Pauquachin First Nation Economic Corporation was formed and purchased one of the South Island's longest-running golf courses, The Ardmore, located on the traditional territory of the Pauquachin. The purchase not only brought the 50 acres of territory back to the control of her community but generates economic prosperity for its members. Ms. David has also served on the Board of the BC Assembly of First Nations from 2015-2020 and as the BC Representative for the National Indian Brotherhood Trust Fund from 2015-2021.

FNEF CEO Scott Jeary had this to say about bringing Ms. David onboard: "It took a long time to find the right person for this role, and I am grateful and feel very honored that Chief David found the FNEF programming worthy of her time and energy. Chief David is an active and engaged leader and increasing FNEF's capacity to work with First Nation communities is one of the largest contributions she will bring to FNEF. I can't wait for what this year and the future will bring with Chief David leading the way."

For the past three years, FNEF has worked and continues to work with the Haisla on their language revitalization programs. More recently, FNEF has signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Huu-ay-aht and Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation. Ms. David is "Honoured to serve in this next capacity" and will be instrumental in helping FNEF increase its ability to work with communities across British Columbia and the North to revitalize their traditional languages and cultures for generations to come.

Key to the process of being able to work with more communities is raising more funds to support and increase FNEF's capacity.

ABOUT FNEF

First Nations Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that collaborates with First Nations communities to preserve at-risk indigenous languages within the framework of respect. They develop interactive digital language learning tools from a First Nations-centric perspective, based on rapid word collection methodologies for language revitalization and cultural continuity.

