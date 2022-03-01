N - Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market to be worth US$ 1,480.6 Million by the year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global N - Methyl Pyrrolidone market is estimated to expand at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Growing demand for N - Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) from various end-use sectors around the world such as petrochemicals, paints & coatings, agrochemicals, and others is likely to drive up demand over the forecast period



N - Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Value (2021A) US$ 900.3 Mn N - Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Estimation (2022E) US$ 938.4 Mn N - Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Projection (2032F) US$ 1,480.6 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 4.7% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 51.0%



Electronics, petrochemicals and plastics/polymers, agrochemicals, and paints and coatings are among key end-use industries in the NMP market. With the right plan in place, top NMP manufacturers can take advantage of every opportunity in the industry and catapult their businesses to new heights.

Due to the increasing demand for both industrial and consumer electronic products, sales of NMP are slated to rise. NMP is necessary for the manufacturing and maintenance of electronic components. Their application within the electronics industry will boost the global market for NMP.

However, consistently growing threat of alternatives owing to the growing research and development activities is expected to remain a big hurdle in the growth of overall NMP market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Global N - Methyl Pyrrolidone market is expected to reach a value over US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.





Standard Grade is the most widely used grade of NMP across the globe owing to its variety of applications in industries. Rapid Industrialization is the key factor promoting the growth of standard grade NMP.





The electronics industry is one of key consumers of NMP. Rapid adoption of electric vehicles also is expected to promote the use of NMP in battery manufacturing over the forecast period.





East Asia is expected to be the dominant region in terms of production and consumption of N - Methyl Pyrrolidone owing to strong presence of various end-use industries in the region.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, Nordic, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa. Key Segments Covered Grade, Application and Region

• BASF SE



• Lyondell Basell Industries NV



• Ashland Inc.



• Eastman Chemical Company



• Balaji Amines



• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation



• Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. ltd.



• Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.



• Zejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd.



• Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co. Ltd.



• Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Co. ltd.



• Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co. Ltd.



• Hefei Tengchao Chemical Material Co. ltd.



• Shanghai Poochun Industry Co. Ltd.



Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

More Insights into the N - Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global N - Methyl Pyrrolidone market, providing historical data for the period of 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of Grade, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape

Key Manufacturers of N - Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) includes BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Balaji Amines, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. ltd., Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd., Zejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd, Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co. Ltd., Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Co. ltd., Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co. Ltd., Hefei Tengchao Chemical Material Co. ltd., Shanghai Poochun Industry Co. Ltd., and others.

More Insights into the N - Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global N - Methyl Pyrrolidone market, providing historical data for the period of 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of Grade, Application, and Region

