Blank Rome Welcomes Matrimonial and Family Law Partner in New York

New York, NY, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Sophie Jacobi-Parisi has joined the firm's nationally recognized Matrimonial & Family Law practice group as a partner in the New York office, which continues to strategically expand with talented attorneys across key areas of law. Sophie focuses her practice on a wide range of matrimonial and family law matters, with notable experience in navigating complex custody cases. Prior to joining Blank Rome, Sophie was a partner at Warshaw Burstein LLP.

"Sophie is a well-known and respected family law attorney who serves as a steadfast advocate for her clients and utilizes her significant legal experience to skillfully counsel on divorce and custody proceedings," said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's Managing Partner and CEO. "Sophie is an excellent addition to our East Coast team of matrimonial and family law attorneys and growing New York office, which recently welcomed Leslie Marlow, Hank Gracin, and Patrick Egan, a respected corporate and securities law team, as well as leading real estate and hospitality partners, Christy L. Reuter and Sonia Kaur Bain."

Sophie's practice focuses on helping families going through separations as well as divorces with a particular emphasis on navigating complex custody cases. For example, Sophie has in-depth experience navigating custody matters involving children with special needs, including Individualized Education Programs. She also has litigation and trial experience in New York's Family and Supreme Courts and frequently negotiates prenuptial, separation, and settlement agreements.

"The marriage, divorce, and child custody landscape is changing drastically in this modern age as new social and economic issues continue to arise," said Brett S. Ward, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Matrimonial & Family Law practice group. "Sophie's strong legal talent and fresh perspective will complement our national practice as we rise to meet these multifaceted challenges and further support the high-level service that we provide to our clients on both coasts."

As a thought leader, Sophie is often called upon to speak at events, author articles, and appear as a guest on podcasts to share her knowledge of matrimonial law and related issues, including how to have a healthy and transparent marriage, raise children, negotiate pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and undergo a divorce.

"I am excited to join Blank Rome, which has a stellar client network, broad service offerings, and an equally impressive matrimonial practice, all of which are integral to my growing practice," added Sophie. "It is a privilege to be in the company of so many skilled practitioners in the matrimonial space who also share a dedication to this type of work, and I look forward to growing my practice in New York as well as Connecticut and collaborating with the firm's West Coast matrimonial and family law team based in Los Angeles to accomplish great successes for our clients and their families."

Sophie serves as a co-chair and executive committee member of the New York State Bar Association, Family Law Section. She previously served as a member of the board of directors of Promise Project, a nonprofit organization associated with Columbia University that supports and works with underserved children with learning disabilities. She started her career as a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society, Juvenile Rights Practice, where she represented children in legal proceedings in the Bronx Family Court.

Sophie earned her J.D. from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law, her M.A. from the Loyola University Chicago School of Social Work, and her B.A. from Bucknell University.

Since January 1, 2022, Blank Rome has welcomed the following leading partners across its U.S. offices, enhancing the firm's services and capabilities throughout its various practices:

