Global supplier All State Fastener reduces environmental footprint through DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program

Detroit, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy DTE and All State Fastener (ASF), a Roseville, Michigan based supplier, today announced ASF's enrollment in DTE's MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute more of their energy use to renewable energy from the company's wind and solar parks and is now one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. ASF has enrolled at 25% with plans to attribute 100% of its electricity use to renewable energy in the near future. The company's current MIGreenPower commitment has the environmental benefit equivalent to avoiding the greenhouse gas emissions from driving a passenger car 204,822 miles each year.*

Founded in 1963, ASF is a second-generation family-owned business. The company supplies automotive, construction, aerospace, and medical industries and recently received the General Motors Supplier of the Year Overdrive Award. In addition to enrolling in MIGreenPower, ASF has partnered with DTE to implement a number of energy efficiency measures, which are expected to result in savings of around 30-50% of the company's total energy use. These initiatives complement other steps ASF has taken to reduce its environmental footprint, such as minimizing paper, using electric forklifts instead of gas, and a host of other programs.

"As a family business, an American company headquartered in Michigan and a global supplier, we are committed to protecting the environment both here at home and abroad," said Tony Giorgio, president, All State Fastener. "As the automotive industry continues to innovate, we want to contribute to the industry's efforts to green its supply chain. DTE's MIGreenPower program is helping us reduce our impact on the environment and meet our sustainability targets and those of our customers."

With its enrollment in MIGreenPower, ASF is joining 35 industrial, 460 business and more than 50,000 residential DTE Electric customers who are supporting the development of new wind and solar projects in Michigan. In 2021, DTE increased its renewable energy generation by 40%, adding three new wind parks and one new solar park to source clean energy commitments from MIGreenPower customers. To date, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled more than 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking more than 277,400 passenger cars off the road each year.*

"We're proud of the impact MIGreenPower is making to Michigan's sustainable future," said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. "Every enrollment is bringing more renewable energy to the grid, reducing carbon emissions and creating a cleaner Michigan for everyone. We are excited to welcome ASF to the program and partner with them to meet their sustainability goals."

DTE is Michigan's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, with 50 wind and solar parks generating enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. By 2025, the company will invest another $3 billion in renewable energy infrastructure and double its generation from these clean energy resources. DTE is committed to continued growth of its renewable energy portfolio as part of its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For more information on DTE's MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

About All State Fastener

Operating for over 58 years, All State Fastener Corporation is a global leader in the fastener industry, producing parts for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier Suppliers in the automotive, heavy truck, transportation, heavy equipment, electronics, appliance and construction space. The company supports both production and MRO fastener requirements and holds ISO 9001:2015, Ford Q1 and C-TPAT certifications, along with industry-leading quality and performance awards. The company is family-owned and stands out for its customer service, expert technical staff, proven quality systems, broad product range and streamlined automated delivery systems. For more information about All State Fastener Corporation, visit www.allstatefastener.com or call (586) 773-5400.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy DTE is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Lauren Owings DTE Energy 313.235.5555 Lauren Hicks All State Fastener 586.360.2228