FHS Investor Notice: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Group" or the "Company") FHS. The investigation concerns whether FHS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
If you would like to discuss this class action lawsuit or obtain more information about your rights, please contact Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP by contacting Sean M. Handron-O'Brien at SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com or by calling (212) 279-5050.
First High-School Education Group operates private high schools in Western China. On or around March 11, 2021, First High-School Education Group conducted its initial public offering (the "IPO"), issuing 7.5 million American depository shares ("ADSs") priced at $10.00 per ADS.
In the week before the IPO, March 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021, China held its annual "Two Sessions" parliamentary meetings, at which China government leaders had proposed stringent regulations governing the for-profit tutoring industry in China. On July 23, 2021, China unveiled further regulatory restrictions for the education sector in China, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public.
Then, on September 28, 2021, First High-School Education Group announced its first half of 2021 unaudited financial results, including, among other results, gross profit of RMB62.3 million (US$9.6 million), a decrease of 3.6% from RMB64.6 million in the first half of 2020; a net loss of RMB3.8 million (US$0.6 million), compared to a net income of RMB31.9 million in the first half of 2020.
On February 28, 2022, First High-School Education Group ADSs closed at a price of just $1.79, or 82% below the price at which the Company's ADSs were sold to investors in the IPO.
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. The firm's attorneys have extensive experience litigating on behalf of shareholders in class action litigations involving corporate misconduct and has been ranked as a leading plaintiffs' securities litigation firm in the 2020 survey by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Please visit www.aftlaw.com for more information.
Contact Information:
Sean M. Handron-O'Brien
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP
Phone: (212) 279-5050
Email: SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.