amika Launches 'Love All Your Hair Days' Campaign Supporting Accelerated Digital Strategy

Brooklyn, New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn-based hair care brand amika announces the debut of "Love All Your Hair Days," its latest campaign launching today that emphasizes individuality, self-expression and the power of great hair transforming the everyday. The brand partnered with RXM Creative, a Brooklyn-based agency for concept and production. "Love All Your Hair Days" will launch with 360 digital marketing and advertising initiatives, as well as OOH with a series of static and video billboards in Los Angeles—a first for the brand outside of its native New York City. "Love All Your Hair Days" follows amika's 2020 "All Hair Is Welcome" campaign, which amplified the brand's prevailing values of celebrating inclusion, diversity and friendship.

"Love All Your Hair Days" launches with bold videos and imagery featuring a diverse collective of personalities. The campaign aims to convey a relatable approach to the emotional aspect of hair care and styling as it spotlights individuals paired with messaging of a relatable "hair day" scenario. One concept shares the message "3 Days No Wash Hair Day," citing the brand's award-winning Perk Up Dry Shampoo, while another references amika's planet-friendly mission toward sustainability—employed by its partnership with TerraCycle, use of 90%+ post-consumer recycled materials in its packaging, and sustainably sourced ingredients that are always cruelty-free.

"What inspired us to create this campaign was amika's wide range of products, the overwhelming reviews coming from their community and their commitment to inclusion and diversity. The insight was simple: we all have great hair days once in a blue moon, but with the right care, we can learn to love all our hair days." says Andrea Erali, Senior Art Director at RXM Creative.

The campaign was shot on film by photographer/director Anisha Sisodia in tandem with director of photography Steven Mastorelli. Some of the featured talent includes model and disability advocate Bri Scalesse, 26, as well as Elizabeth Sweetheart, 74, known as the Green Lady of Brooklyn, among many other unique individuals.

"‘Love All Your Hair Days' carries on amika's fierce commitment to inclusivity, representing people of all ages, ethnicities, backgrounds, abilities and more. The name amika means ‘friend,' and like a friend, our products are straightforward and dependable, while also being fun," shares Vita Raykhman, creative director for amika. "Both the brand and ‘Love All Your Hair Days' are so relatable—there are no unattainable ideals. The campaign empowers people to have fun and accept their hair, no matter what sort of hair day they are having."

The introduction of "Love All Your Hair Days" underscores amika's commitment to its digital-first strategy—accelerating its investment and efforts behind brand awareness and acquisition. During the second half of 2021, the brand doubled its marketing team as it focuses on digital marketing expansion. amika additionally contracted Assembly, the global omnichannel media agency, as the brand's new agency of record to lead its integrated media efforts. "Love All Your Hair Days" will be the first campaign in partnership with Assembly.



"As a digitally-driven brand, we're excited to amplify our brand awareness through our brand equity campaign, supported by digital-first paid acquisition, to share with consumers not only our incredible product range, but also continue towards our purpose—progressing the beauty industry to make a positive impact on people and the planet," says Chelsea Riggs, amika's Brand President. "Our ‘Love All Your Hair Days' campaign aligns with the explosive growth happening in prestige hair care right now, with over 90% of consumers planning to purchase some type of hair product in the next six months according to NPD."

To meet its customers where they're consuming content, amika's digital strategy leans heavily into TikTok, where the brand saw over 500% growth in impressions in the last year. This includes plans for its first paid TikTok campaign to support the March 2022 launch of limited-edition Jumbo Perk Up Dry Shampoo. The jumbo, which is 38% larger than its full-size counterpart, will launch in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Perk Up Dry Shampoo, amika's bestselling product. To coincide with the launch, amika will introduce a comprehensive digital marketing strategy centering around the #perksofperkup—a 360 approach to sharing the benefits of this beloved product. Additional strategy support includes the brand's largest influencer and media seeding to date, as well as broad sampling efforts with Influenster and Conde Nast.

About amika

A friend to hair, hairstylists, to her, him, them and you.The name amika means friend in the language Esperanto & represents our belief in the power of community and the beauty of diversity. Straight out of Brooklyn, where creativity and hustle are a way of life, we're a collective of creatives, hairstylists, chemists, and product enthusiasts. We only make products that make us proud. 10 collections for every hair type, texture and style. Visit www.loveamika.com for more information, and follow @amika on Instagram.

About RXM Creative

RXM Creative is an award-winning creative agency based in Brooklyn working with brands such as Ray-Ban, Under Armour, Harry's, Tabasco and Loro Piana. It was founded in 2013 by Raul Mandru & Mihai Botarel, two 360i veterans with over 17 years' experience in major agency networks. Starting off as a social media agency focused on branded content, RXM expanded as a reliable strategic partner, launching integrated global campaigns and having their work recognized in international festivals like Clio, Webby's and Cannes. www.rxmcreative.com

