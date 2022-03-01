Award-winning writer, producer, actor Mindy Kaling to headline the Professional BusinessWomen of California's 33rd Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A unique, comedic, and confident voice in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling is changing the conversation about women and diversity. The multitalented performer and businesswoman joins the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) as a keynote speaker for the nonprofit's 33rd Annual Conference on May 10-11, 2022.

Kicking off Women's History Month, registration for PBWC's highly-anticipated event launched today. The conference will bring attendees from around the world together virtually with a clear, emphatic call to action for all un- and under-represented professionals: Rise.

PBWC provides skill development, networking opportunities and inspiration to women at all levels to achieve their own ambitions and collectively advance equality in professional settings. Supporting a diverse community of more than 43,000 professionals worldwide, PBWC is one of the nation's largest women's organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mindy Kaling to PBWC's mainstage," said Nicole Soluri, PBWC CEO. "Mindy is an incredible talent and as the creator of two current hit series, ‘Never Have I Ever' and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,' she is elevating the lives and perspectives of the next generation of women."

PBWC's mainstage will captivate with a powerhouse lineup of confirmed keynote speakers, including: Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson; Co-Founder of LinkedIn and a Partner at Greylock Reid Hoffman; Author of "PayUp" and Founder of Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms Reshma Saujani; Global President of Pfizer Vaccines Dr. Nanette Cocero; and, Former Director, White House Domestic Policy Council under President Obama Cecilia Muñoz. Additionally, the conference will feature twelve inspiring and informative seminar sessions presented by industry thought leaders. The current lineup of speakers is available on PBWC's conference website, conference.pbwc.org.

"PBWC's 33rd annual conference will reinforce our shared power to make positive change for all while each of us manifests our own next level of leadership," Soluri continued. "The Rise theme was chosen intentionally. While Covid-19 has created unprecedented challenges and setbacks–especially for professional women, the data are clear that more women in positions of power and influence results in better outcomes for teams, companies, communities, and the planet. Rising alone is only part of our purpose. We each have the opportunity to lift as we rise and make space for those missing from the table. With programming that informs, engages, uplifts and inspires, PBWC's conference is a catalyst to Rise—together."

Rise attendees will hear empowering presentations, cultivate their networks, and discover new approaches to foster individual growth and transform teams and communities. Participants will experience daily livestream keynote presentations and seminar sessions with closed captioning; engage with one another through moderated networking sessions, direct messaging, and face-to-face meetings; celebrate PBWC's class of 2022 Industry Leaders and Scholarship Program recipients; and navigate through a virtual Exhibit Hall with access to bonus content and special activities. Most conference benefits will be available and accessible to registered attendees on-demand through June 15, 2022.

Tickets for the two-day virtual event are available now at the early bird price of $299. Prices will increase on March 18, 2022.

Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) was founded in 1989 by U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier to provide skill development, networking opportunities and inspiration to women at all career levels to achieve their ambitions and collectively advance gender equality in professional settings. Community events, monthly webinars, an annual conference, a Young Women's Professional Summit, and a Senior Leadership Forum, provide platforms for professional and personal growth through tools, training, workshops, resources, mentoring and motivation. The organization also presents annual academic scholarships to California women in their senior year of high school. PBWC is headquartered in Northern California and is one of the nation's largest women's organizations, with a diverse community of over 43,000 professionals worldwide and dozens of corporate sponsors and media partners. Learn more at pbwc.org.



