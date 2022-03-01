Expecting 6.29% CAGR, Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Size & Share to Reach USD 104,863 Million by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled "Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market By Product Type (Oral & Injectable) and By Distributor (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028" in its research database.
"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 62,011 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 104,863 million by 2028, at a CAGR of around 6.29% between 2021 and 2028."
The report analyses the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market
What are Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes? How big are the Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market?
- Market Overview & Coverage:
A large number of patients affected due to type 2 diabetes can cope with it by making a few lifestyle changes as well as alterations in diet intake. They can integrate the changes with non-insulin tablets. In type 1 diabetes, doctors recommend a combination of medical treatment that comprises non-insulin medicines. The non-insulin diabetes treatment comprises oral and injectable drugs. Moreover, oral drugs that are recommended for effectively handling diabetes include Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, metformin, and Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (AGIs). The highly recommended injectable non-insulin medicines include Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists as well as Amylin analogs.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market are:
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Novo Nordisk
- GlaxoSmithKline
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Merck and Company
- Sanofi Aventis
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Pfizer
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Growth Factors
- Swiftly surging diabetic population pool to drive the market growth
The prominent rise in the diabetic population base is anticipated to steer the expansion of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the rise in the cases of type 2 diabetes in children will boost the production of non-insulin diabetes medicines, thereby steering the growth of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market. In addition to this, the ratio of patients affected by type 2 diabetes is huge in most countries and this will further steer the market surge over the forecast timeline. Apparently, technological breakthroughs will complement the progression of the industry from the period 2020 to 2028.
Furthermore, the development of new non-insulin diabetes drugs like thiazolidinediones, glucagon-like peptide 1 analogs, dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, and glinides for treating diabetes will propel the scope of the business during the period from 2020 to 2028. Nonetheless, the strict legislation pertaining to the production of new drugs for treating diabetes can decimate the market expansion over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the long process of approving the drugs may further obstruct the market progression over the forecast timeline.
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 62,011 Million
|Projected Market Size in 2028
|USD 104,863 Million
|CAGR Growth Rate
|6.29% CAGR
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2028
|Key Market Players
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Merck and Company, Sanofi Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals., among others
|Key Segment
|By Product Type, By Distributor, and By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market is segmented on the basis of product type, distributor, and region.
- An oral segment to dominate the product landscape over the forecast timespan
The segment is projected to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 94,600 by the end of 2028. The growth of the segment is credited to the massive demand for oral products as well as oral delivery & oral administration of the drugs.
- Hospital Pharmacy segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue
The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 52,800 million by 2028. Huge sale of non-insulin drugs from hospital pharmacies has soared the growth of the segment.
Regional Dominance:
- North America to dominate the regional market growth
The North American market is expected to generate roughly USD 35,080 million in revenue by the end of the forecast period. The enormous deployment of non-insulin therapy for treating diabetes in nations like the United States is credited with the market's expansion in North America.
According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the United States saw roughly 17,100 new cases of diabetes in 2017. Due to the rising diabetes burden in China and India, which together have over 180 million diabetic patients, Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), between 2000 and 2035, the incidence of type 2 diabetes in South Asia is expected to rise by more than 150%.
Recent Development:
Players are using strategies like partnerships, collaborations, and mergers to combat the competitive and fragmented structure of the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market. Players can use these techniques to expand their business globally. Furthermore, these tactics allow businesses to reach out to previously untapped markets that can be profitable. These tactics also enable firms to gather resources that will help them sustain and succeed in the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market.
Browse the full "Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market By Product Type (Oral & Injectable) and By Distributor (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/non-insulin-therapies-for-diabetes-market
This report segments the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market as follows:
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Product Type Segment Analysis
- Oral
- Injectable
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Distributor Segment Analysis
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Others
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- The Middle East and Africa
Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- As per the analysis shared by our research team, the Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes market is likely to boost annually at a CAGR of around 6.29%.
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes market was worth around USD 62,011 million in 2020 and is expected to achieve a value of around USD 104,863 million by 2028.
- An oral segment to dominate the product type segment over the forecast period to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 94,600 by the end of 2028.
- The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 52,800 million by 2028.
- On the basis of geography/region, the "North America" region dominates the regional market growth.
