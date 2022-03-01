Metagwara to Promote Financial Interests Through the Metaverse

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gwaraverse is a community-driven ecosystem that promotes financial interests, giving learning opportunities for users to be in charge of their finances.
SolidProof, a reputable blockchain auditing firm in Germany, has already conducted the contract audit. It has since received a contract audit badge to show it is secure and free of any vulnerabilities.
Gwaraverse has Multiple Opportunities
Gwaraverse is a simulated digital environment that creates room for user engagement on metaverse by utilizing augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and blockchain technologies.
Gwaraverse's concept aims to create its community by utilizing essential enabling technologies to increase the quality of experience in the metaverse successfully. Through tokenomics, NFTs trading, and Gwara lock, it will give its participants control over their finances. It simultaneously maximizes experience through decentralized health care, gaming, and entertainment.
Gwara Lock is a product of the Metagwara project that will soon launch. Once launched, it will allow a lock-up of a specific MGT amount over a certain period to gain rewards. However, it would be best to have the $MTG token before staking it.
Through the Gwara Lock staking, you can directly contribute to the blockchain's MTG ecosystem efficiency, security, and authenticity. Another advantage that staking has is it assists in shielding you from $MGT panic sales due to volatility.
Gwaraverse project was launched in 2021 and is currently witnessing exponential growth in the number of participants.
MGT Token
$MGT now has a total supply of 500 trillion tokens. The project recently carried out its presale on Pinksale that lasted for a day, raising 449.665 BNB. The presale saw a contribution from 528 people with I BNB equating to 40 Billion MGT. Notably, Metagwara set up the soft cap at 250 BNB while the hard cap was $500 BNB. After the launch, $MTG is currently trading on Pancakeswap.
What is Next?
According to the roadmap, the first stage will have the airdrop, presale, and Pancakeswap launch, which it has already achieved. There is also an estimation goal of 5000 holders and 15000 telegram members followed by CMG and CG listing, which is yet to be done.
Stage 2 will involve donations to charities, the Gwara Lock and Gwara Shop launch, and a Cetik audit. There is also a goal to reach 15,000 holders and 25,000 telegram members by this time.
Stage 3 will see the Gwara Swap, Gwara NFT, and CEX listing launch. During this stake, the team hopes to achieve 50,000 holders. Lastly, stage 4 will have a Shopping.io partnership, the launch of Gwara gaming, and the Gwara chain and Now payment.
About Metagwara
Metagwara is a web 3.0 driven token in the meta/gamefi ecosystem created to bring into reality the Gwaraverse. It is a community-driven ecosystem that promotes financial interests and educates holders to manage their finances. You can catch more updates through their social media;
Website: http://www.metagwara.com/
Telegram: www.t.me/metagwara
Twitter: www.twitter.com/metagwaratoken
Steve Jacobs Support (at) metagwara.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.