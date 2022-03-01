TIPS Announces Appointment of Bolko & Associates, LLC as Independent Auditor, as Company Prepares for Full SEC Reporting Status and OTCQB Up-list

London, England, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. TIPS, a MedTech and Medical Device Company, today announced that the Company has engaged Bolko & Associates, LLC ("Bolko") as its independent auditor, as TIPS prepares to become a fully reporting company with the SEC. The Company anticipates filing the appropriate registration statement with the SEC within the coming weeks. In addition, TIPS, upon completion of the audit, will file an application with OTC Markets to up-list to OTCQB.
Bolko is a certified public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB, that provides a wide range of business advisory and compliance services including financial statement audit, tax compliance and business advisory services. Bolko currently provides audit services for multiple public companies and is highly experienced in dealing with the complex auditing and accounting standards of public companies.
The management of TIPS released the following statement, "Engaging a highly regarded firm such as Bolko is the first step to becoming fully reporting with the SEC. We hope to up-list TIPS to the OTCQB soon after the completion of the audit, adding value for our current shareholders and increasing exposure to the investment community."
About TIPS:
TIPS vision is the establishment of a global medical company, with a primary focus on the MedTech and medical device sectors.
For further information, please contact TIPS at info@tipsinvest.io
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. or any other person.
Contact
Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc.
info@tipsinvest.io
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.