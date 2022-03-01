TIPS Announces Appointment of Bolko & Associates, LLC as Independent Auditor, as Company Prepares for Full SEC Reporting Status and OTCQB Up-list

London, England, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. TIPS, a MedTech and Medical Device Company, today announced that the Company has engaged Bolko & Associates, LLC ("Bolko") as its independent auditor, as TIPS prepares to become a fully reporting company with the SEC. The Company anticipates filing the appropriate registration statement with the SEC within the coming weeks. In addition, TIPS, upon completion of the audit, will file an application with OTC Markets to up-list to OTCQB.

Bolko is a certified public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB, that provides a wide range of business advisory and compliance services including financial statement audit, tax compliance and business advisory services. Bolko currently provides audit services for multiple public companies and is highly experienced in dealing with the complex auditing and accounting standards of public companies.

The management of TIPS released the following statement, "Engaging a highly regarded firm such as Bolko is the first step to becoming fully reporting with the SEC. We hope to up-list TIPS to the OTCQB soon after the completion of the audit, adding value for our current shareholders and increasing exposure to the investment community."

About TIPS:

TIPS vision is the establishment of a global medical company, with a primary focus on the MedTech and medical device sectors.

