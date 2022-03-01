Global Cocoa Market Size Estimation 2022 | Analysis By Industry Share, End-User Demand, Growth Factors, CAGR of 2.3%, Industry Statistics, Overview, Leading Players (Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle, FUJI OIL) & Forecast 2027 | Industry Research

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

About Cocoa Market:

A cocoa processing plant transforms cocoa beans into three main components: cocoa liquor and cocoa butter and cocoa powder. These components can be used to make different products. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds.

The cocoa industry is highly mature.Currently, there are many cacao grinding companies in the cocoa industry.The main participants were Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle, FUJI OIL and Mars. For cocoa bean grinders, Barry Callebaut is the world's largest grinder, with a market share of 20.74 percent in 2019.Cargill and Olam were second and third, respectively.It has a market share of 14.61 percent and 13.90 percent in 2019, respectively.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Cocoa Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Cocoa market.

In 2020, the global Cocoa market size was US$ 12400 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14580 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Cocoa Market include:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle

FUJI OIL

Mars

Hershey

Puratos

Olam

Cémoi

ECOM

Guan Chong

Mondelez

Touton

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa processing plants process the beans into three main components: the cocoa solution, The cocoa butter and the cocoa powder.Cocoa powder accounts for the majority of cocoa products.

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Others

