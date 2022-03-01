HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of HR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR ("HR") breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Healthcare Trust of America HTA ("HTA").



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On February 28, 2022, HR announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with HTA. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock at a fixed ratio. In addition, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. At closing, HR and HTA shareholders will own 39% and 61% of the Company, respectively. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that HR's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for HR's stockholders.

If you own shares of HR and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.