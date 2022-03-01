ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Promoting Speaking and Listening Skills

ATLANTA, GA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CHD101: Promoting Speaking and Listening Skills as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users March 1-31, 2022.

Speaking and listening skills are not only essential for communication; for young children, oral language forms the foundation of future literacy. In short, the expansion of speaking and listening skills should be among the most important aspects of the early childhood program, second only to providing a safe, healthy environment. In this course, participants will learn many practical methods for promoting oral language development in the classroom, because every day is filled with rich opportunities to help children expand knowledge and skills related to conversation, vocabulary, and listening.

Speaking and listening skills form the foundation of early literacy. Young children learn word meaning (vocabulary) and sentence structure by listening to adults. Through speaking, children put their knowledge of language to use. Therefore, oral language development should be a major focus in any early childhood curriculum. Research suggests that a child's ability to use language and to understand the meaning of spoken words is directly related to later literacy development. Therefore, oral language development is a critical foundation for reading and writing.

Infants listen to and become aware of sounds of the words spoken around them. The more their caregivers speak to them, or to other people around them, the more sounds and words infants can understand. Eventually, they begin to communicate their own needs through sounds and gestures. Toddlers use language to express feelings and ideas and to seek information. They begin to talk in simple sentences, ask questions, and give their opinions about likes and dislikes. By the preschool age, a typical child has developed a large vocabulary based on the language they have heard from people around them, including ideas conveyed in books. At this age, children like to tell make−believe stories and use language that is more complex, with complete sentences.

This course emphasizes the central role of speaking and listening skills in the development of communication and early literacy skills. Course participants will examine strategies for encouraging young children to express basic needs, ideas, emotions, and questions. Importance is placed on oral language comprehension in conversations and books.

"Literacy experts have determined that one of the most effective ways to increase school readiness is to improve speaking and listening skills, which are the basic building blocks of literacy and future academic achievement," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Of all the skills that classroom teachers teach, listening is one of the most useful, both in school and out of school."

CHD101: Promoting Speaking and Listening Skills is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CHD101. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

