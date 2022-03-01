Excellence Canada Unveils the Future of Work with Its Updated Standards of Excellence

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce the release of two highly anticipated and updated management systems, the Mental Health at Work® Standard and the Healthy Workplace® Framework. Both focus on guiding employers to create physically and mentally healthy and safe work environments through specific actions and best practices used by successful organizations.



Each week, more than 500,000 employees miss work due to mental health concerns, and mental illness accounts for up to two-thirds of long-term disability costs. Implementing these systems has been shown to decrease days absent, increase worker engagement, and pay dividends to organizations willing to invest in employee wellness by protecting and supporting their physical and mental health at work.

"Excellent organizations depend upon healthy employees. Healthy employees depend upon a Healthy Workplace and Mental Health at Work," said Allan Ebedes, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. "These revised standards incorporate new knowledge and over 20 years of refinement and experience in helping organizations transform their workforce cultures and be nationally recognized for their role-model performance."

Employers can seek tailored guidance on adopting a Standard through Excellence Canada Coaches, whose deep knowledge, proven approach, and hands-on experience make the implementation journey easier and more effective. Successful organizations can also become certified and recognized under the nation's pre-eminent awards program, Canada Awards for Excellence, to celebrate their successes and demonstrate their leading-edge approach to the future of work to customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

Summary of Key Features

Simplified progressive implementation methodology with 19 Desired Outcomes

Organizational "culture of excellence" is woven throughout, enhancing both the employee and customer experiences

Complements and supports existing frameworks and accreditation systems, such as ISO45001, ISO45003, Accreditation Canada, Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) Healthy Enterprise Standard 9700-800

Fully aligned with the CSA and BNQ National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace

The 13 Psychosocial Factors of Guarding Minds at Work are incorporated



Which Excellence Canada system is right for the well-being of your people?

The Mental Health at Work® Framework is typically selected by organizations that want a concentrated focus on improving the mental health of employees and to be nationally recognized for doing so. Excellence Canada is the only body that certifies organizations for implementing the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace .

The Healthy Workplace® Standard is typically selected by organizations that want a complete and balanced holistic approach to optimizing the entire employee experience. This Standard includes the elements of Mental Health at Work® but also elaborates on lifestyle practices, the physical environment, and community.

How to get started

Excellence Canada can help employers of all sectors and sizes get off to a faster start and create the best possible outcomes, without trial and error, through these services:



Rapid Assessment – taking the pulse of the organization to determine its maturity around employee wellness and readiness to proceed

– taking the pulse of the organization to determine its maturity around employee wellness and readiness to proceed Excellence Assessment – full-service organizational certification and award against the Standard with current-state report, recommendations, and strategic improvement plan

– full-service organizational certification and award against the Standard with current-state report, recommendations, and strategic improvement plan Coaching and Consulting – customized expert solutions to assist with any phase of the journey to excellence and well-being

– customized expert solutions to assist with any phase of the journey to excellence and well-being Training – team or individual skills and knowledge transfer specific to achieving the Desired Outcomes of the Standards

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. We have helped businesses thrive for over 36 years with our highly effective programs and practices. Our vision is to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada and sustain that excellence throughout all sectors of the economy.

As the national authority on Organizational Excellence, Healthy Workplace and Mental Health at Work, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, consulting, training, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and sectors. We are also the custodian and adjudicator of the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence program.

Canada Awards for Excellence, Healthy Workplace, and Mental Health at Work are registered trademarks of Excellence Canada.

